SolarEdge Unveils Commercial Storage System at Intersolar 2023

Munich, Germany and MILPITAS, Calif. (June 14, 2023) - SolarEdge Technologies, a global leader in smart energy, today unveiled its Commercial Storage System (CSS) at Intersolar Europe, expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2024.



Designed for small to medium commercial PV installations, the highly efficient DC-coupled CSS provides 58kWh of battery capacity and is suitable for indoor use. Able to connect up to eight batteries per inverter, it will deliver up to 460kWh of storage capacity and offers the ability to synchronize solar battery and site-level energy management.The DC-coupled battery architecture eliminates the ‘triple-conversion penalty', with two less AC-to-DC power conversions compared to AC-coupled alternatives, delivering industry-leading round-trip efficiency and higher PV oversizing. Designed to integrate with SolarEdge's Energy Management ecosystem, system owners will be able to further reduce payback periods by utilizing more stored energy for peak shaving, leveraging higher PV self-consumption, and capitalizing on Time-of-Use rates, grid services[1] and support for EV charging.The lightweight, compact and modular architecture is designed for ease of transportation and installation, and can be handled by a two-person team. In addition, it will provide small and medium-sized enterprises with the flexibility to scale-up their storage capacity by adding more batteries, as their needs evolve.The battery will feature SolarEdge's multi-layered suite of embedded safety features which includes arc detection and is expected to be certified for UL 9540A for indoor use.Visit SolarEdge at Intersolar: Hall B4, Stand 110[1] Region specific. Rules and regulations vary across the EU