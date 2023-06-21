Digital Innovation Award success for Switch2 Energy

The award recognises Switch2's ICON electronic heat interface unit (HIU) , which is helping to improve the efficiency of heat networks by up to 35% - resulting in major cost and carbon reduction, as well as improved customer service.



The UK designed and manufactured technology enables full remote monitoring of heat networks - communicating detailed insights into the performance of all aspects of the communal heating scheme - from the energy centre - through to individual dwellings.Managers can use the ICON management portal to instantly detect any performance issues or faults across the network. ICON's remote connectivity with the energy centre, wider heat network management and optimisation systems - also makes it cost effective to resolve technical issues and manage installation and commissioning of the HIU.With improved network visibility, many heat network managers are using ICON to enable a shift to a predictive maintenance regime, which has a key role to play in improving reliability and efficiency.Richard Harrison, CEO of Energy Switch2 said: "We're honoured to receive this award for digital innovation from the Association for Decentralised Energy following a rigorous judging process. ICON is a great example of UK design, engineering and manufacture and it's playing a critical role in raising heat network performance and supporting the transition to net zero."