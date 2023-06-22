Final wind turbine installed at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

76 of the 114 Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines are now energised at the site, which is located 27km from the Angus coast, now producing more than two thirds of Seagreen’s full capacity power to the grid.

Seagreen Wind Farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, achieved another landmark this week as the 114th and final wind turbine was installed.



76 of the 114 Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines are now energised at the site, which is located 27km from the Angus coast, now producing more than two thirds of Seagreen's full capacity power to the grid.Once fully operational, Seagreen will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm and will be capable of generating around 5,000GWh of renewable energy annually - enough clean and sustainable electricity to power more than 1.6m UK homes.The installation of the final wind turbine is yet another milestone reached in the Seagreen project in recent months. It follows on from the completion of the successful turbine foundation jacket installation campaign which included the installation of the world's deepest wind turbine foundation at 58.6 metres.John Hill, Seagreen's Project Director, said:"This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved in the project. The teams, including Vestas, operator of the Orca, Cadeler and our wind turbine marshalling team at Port of Nigg should be proud of what they have achieved. We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter array cabling works."The project has already brought benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and once fully operational in summer 2023, it will make a significant contribution to Scotland's and the UK's net zero targets."SSE Renewables continues to lead the development and construction of the Seagreen project and will operate Seagreen on completion for the wind farm's expected 25-year lifetime.