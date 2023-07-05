Clean Energy Keeps Texas Grid Resilient During Heatwave

WASHINGTON DC, July 5, 2023 - The clean energy industry made record contributions to the electric grid in Texas, powering - and cooling - Americans' homes while keeping costs low during the most recent heatwave, according to an ACP analysis and the latest data available.



Between June 19 and June 30, renewable resources delivered an average of 30% of the electric grid's power needs during the peak 10% of demand hours. This includes the all-time record for demand on ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Strong renewable generation throughout the heatwave helped sustain the grid and kept electricity prices down."Our industry's investment in solar, wind and storage in ERCOT has paid off for Texans during this heatwave," said Jason Grumet, ACP Chief Executive Officer. "Clean power is keeping the lights on at an affordable cost, cooling homes and businesses, and keeping people safe. The performance of renewable resources during this extreme weather event demonstrate the importance of resource diversity to grid resilience and economic security."Texas ranks 1st in the nation for installed wind energy capacity and 2nd in solar and storage. Wind energy alone produces 22% of all electricity in the state. This reliable, domestic energy reduces water use and produces zero emissions, while promoting economic growth. Clean power has brought over $83.2 billion of investment into Texas, generating over $297 million in state and local taxes and delivering $301 million annually to Texans via land lease payments.###About ACP: American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.