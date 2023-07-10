Champion of heat network excellence wins national award

The national award celebrates the stars who are transforming the heat network industry - to drive excellence in low carbon performance and support growth of the sector.



As an active contributor to The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) and Heat Trust, he has helped to shape key policies, such as the Heat Networks Market Framework. He has also advised the Government on making energy costs fairer for heat network customers, including the new Energy Bill Discount Scheme.In addition, Ian was an expert adviser to CIBSE in developing its CP1 Code of Practice, which is the national technical standard of excellence for heat network design, development and operation. His work with Strathclyde University is exploring how 5G can shape the future of zero-carbon communal heating.Over a heat network career spanning more than 30 years, Ian has led the design and development of innovative digital technologies that are transforming performance and driving the future of 4th and 5th generation ambient temperature heat networks. His product design process is underpinned by a strong commitment to the customer experience and deep understanding of customer behaviour and needs.As a respected authority on smart metering, data management and billing systems, he has driven the technical development of Switch2's award winning smart metering systems, which have revolutionised energy prepayment for over 80,000 heat network customers and delivered impressive cost and carbon savings.Working with Switch2's R&D engineers, he also designed and developed the award-winning ICON connected heat interface unit (HIU), which is playing a critical role in raising heat network performance and supporting the transition to net zero.Simon Woodward, Chairman of The UK District Energy Association, said: "Ian was seen by many of the judges as a stalwart of the sector for many years and a stand-out favourite, being a real champion for heat networks. They particularly welcomed Ian's focus on future technology and taking ideas and advancements from other sectors to constantly drive innovation, making him a great ambassador for the future of heat networks."Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2 Energy, said: "Ian Allan makes a huge contribution to the heat network industry and is a true champion. By combining technical excellence and digital expertise with an unrelenting focus on the customer - his team is developing the game changing digital innovations of a net zero future. Ian is generous in sharing his enthusiasm and knowledge with others and continues to push boundaries and drive transformation of the sector. "Ian Allen has also been shortlisted as ‘Energy Champion of the Year' in the Energy Awards.