Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Texas 2023

Solar Asset Management Lessons to Guide Texas' Rising Star | 16 November 2023



Returning event to focus on optimizing solar asset performance in America's new leading solar stateWith 15 GW of operational solar PV capacity and a remarkable 7.7 GW pipeline of new projects planned for 2023, Texas is set to become the frontrunner among the US solar markets. However, the lone star state, with its independent power grid and unique market mechanisms, can be a tough nut to crack. The dedicated Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Texas provides the necessary tools for that, wholly focusing on optimizing solar asset operations in this unique market.Between 2023 and 2027, Texas expects to add over 36 GW of new solar capacity. With a major focus on utility-scale solar PV plants - many of them exceeding 100 MW in capacity - the state has rapidly become home to a large number of complex PV asset portfolios. And, as new PV projects are seeking connection to the strained Texan power grid, many operational and development challenges rise to the surface.The unique Texas-focused summit, taking place in Austin on 16 November, will outline the best holistic PV asset management strategies and present successful O&M practices. By sharing knowledge and network, this platform will provide asset owners, asset managers, project developers, investors, and O&M specialists with the actionable insights and solid connections required to overcome the market's challenges and reap its benefits.Like in most booming solar markets, power grid constraints have become an important bottleneck to growth. With the experts in our speaker lineup, we'll be diving into the crucial topic of grid reliability and reinforcement. Additionally, throughout the discussions during the summit, the added component of energy storage will be touched upon - as Texas has major storage ambitions, and already a pipeline of 28.5 GW of planned capacity (S&P Global Market Intelligence), more than twice that of California.Another interesting discussion point to highlight from the program is the unprecedented impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Industry experts will dig into the specifics of Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and Production Tax Credit (PTC) incentives and how these can be best wielded in successful project development and asset management.Building upon the successful first edition of the Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Texas in 2022, as well as nine outstanding editions of our North American asset management conference, this summit will again provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with local and global players, learn from inspirational speakers, and enjoy extended networking opportunities.Solarplaza Summit Asset Management Texas16 November 2023 - Austin, Texas, USATickets: $995 (Early Bird) / $1,095 (Regular)Contact: n.belafatti@solarplaza.comMore info: https://shorturl.at/hpGI4