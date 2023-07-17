Clean Energy startup, Batteryze, accepted into prestigious LA Cleantech Incubator

Batteryze, a pioneering energy startup co-founded by Janak Agrawal and Saad Youssefi, is proud to announce its acceptance into the highly prestigious LA Cleantech Incubator (LACI).



As Vice President Kamala Harris said: "the work that is happening at LACI is a model — a worldwide model around what happens when we invest in talent, when we invest in innovation, when we invest in people who have really great, smart ideas born out of an understanding and a belief that we can create things that have never been done before and it will forever change the world."With this endorsement, Batteryze is poised to leverage its technology to advance the energy storage sector.Batteryze's unique value proposition lies in its groundbreaking technology primarily developed by Janak Agrawal, a visionary technologist with a robust history of successful research. Saad Youssefi, with his strategic business acumen and leadership, completes the dynamic duo steering Batteryze to play a role in the clean energy transition."We are thrilled to join the ranks of the LA cleantech incubator," says Janak Agrawal. "Our mission is to deliver a new approach to energy storage, one that is sustainable, efficient, and will alter the landscape of clean energy. This acceptance is an affirmation of our vision, and we're excited to work with some of the most brilliant minds in cleantech to push our initiative forward."The LA cleantech incubator, known for nurturing game-changing companies that bring forth cutting-edge clean technologies, recognized Batteryze's potential to be a front-runner in energy storage innovation. The partnership will serve as a crucial stepping stone in accelerating Batteryze's development and commercialization phases.Saad Youssefi added, "Joining the LA cleantech incubator is not just about the support and the resources, it's about being part of a community that shares our vision to create a more sustainable world across communities. Clean energy innovation and solutions need to be designed with accessibility in mind, in a way that benefits all socioeconomic communities. We are eager to contribute to this collective mission and to learn from this vibrant ecosystem."Batteryze, with its commitment to clean energy, sustainability, and circularity alongside the LA Cleantech Incubator, with its rich history of nurturing revolutionary technologies, together promise a powerful partnership set to transform the energy landscape.About BatteryzeBatteryze is a cleantech startup committed to revolutionizing the energy storage sector. Founded by Janak Agrawal and Saad Youssefi, Batteryze aims to bring its pioneering energy storage solutions to the market, contributing to a more sustainable and efficient energy future.About LA Cleantech IncubatorLA Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is a non-profit organization creating an inclusive green economy by unlocking innovation, transforming markets, and enhancing communities. Recognized as one of the most innovative business incubators in the world, LACI identifies local entrepreneurs across multiple cleantech sectors and guides them to market, creating jobs that advance LA's green economy.