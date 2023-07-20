Nautilus Solar Energy Responds to Solar Jobs Census 2022

SUMMIT, NEW JERSEY (July 20, 2023) - Nautilus Solar Energy, a leading community solar energy development and asset management company, has responded to the 13th annual National Solar Jobs Census, released by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC). The census highlights the thriving solar industry with significant job growth, underscoring the need to cultivate a pipeline of qualified and skilled professionals to support the ongoing renewable energy revolution. Nautilus Solar Energy is a sponsor of the Solar Jobs Census 2022 report.



More Headlines Articles

Speaking on the growth of the solar industry, Eric Paul, Vice President of Business Development at Nautilus Solar Energy emphasized, "The solar industry is growing rapidly, and renewable energy is becoming a driving force in job creation. By expanding our investment in community solar and clean energy infrastructure, we not only create new jobs and savings for our subscribers but also contribute to building a better, cleaner, and more sustainable future."The census report highlights a continuous growth in the U.S. solar energy workforce, with a notable 3.5% increase in 2022. It reveals a total of 263,883 solar workers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, reflecting a surge of 8,846 jobs compared to the previous year. However, it is noteworthy that in 2022, 44% of solar industry employers expressed the difficulty of finding qualified applicants, the highest percentage ever recorded in the Solar Jobs Census."The solar industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the past decade, overcoming one challenge after the next to provide a quarter million jobs for Americans of all educational levels and backgrounds," said Larry Sherwood, President, and CEO at IREC. "With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, we can look forward to transformational jobs growth in solar, batteries, and other clean energy industries in the years ahead."Sean Reaney, Vice President of Construction at Nautilus Solar Energy added, "The Solar Jobs Census showcases the steady growth and potential of the solar industry. Investing in the development of a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of this expanding industry is vital for the success of the renewable energy transition."The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will contribute to transformative job growth in solar and other clean energy industries in the coming years. However, the shortage of qualified and skilled workers remains a challenge for the solar industry. More efforts are needed to address this labor shortage, including increasing education and training programs to attract more workers, partnering with local schools, vocational schools, and community colleges to promote careers in the solar industry, and raising awareness to change societal perceptions about highly skilled trade positions.Nautilus Solar Energy remains committed to advancing the adoption of community solar energy and supporting the growth of the solar industry. The company is focused on championing solar jobs to encourage recruitment of trained workers and eliminate negative societal perceptions of trade careers.Moreover, Nautilus Solar Energy actively cultivates community partnerships to enhance and support the local economy. By collaborating with local stakeholders, the company aims to create opportunities for job creation, economic growth, and sustainable development within the communities it operates.About Nautilus Solar Energy, LLCNautilus Solar Energy®, LLC is a leading community solar company, providing clean energy to residential and commercial customers in local communities. Nautilus operates and manages solar farms in 10 states and is responsible for financing, development, maintenance, and customer service for the lifetime of the project. Founded in 2006, Nautilus has helped shape the future of solar to provide an equitable and affordable renewable energy choice for all. Nautilus is owned by Power Sustainable, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager with a long-term investment approach focused on sustainable strategies. For more information on Nautilus Solar Energy visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.