Powur Adds FranklinWH Battery Energy Management Solution to its Platform

San Diego, CA (July 20, 2023) - Powur PBC, a platform-based company simplifying the path to clean energy, announced that it is expanding its energy storage portfolio by partnering with FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. ("FranklinWH"), a leader in whole-home energy management. By adding FranklinWH's cost-competitive Franklin Home Power (FHP), a whole-home energy management system with AC-coupled storage, to its platform, Powur is expanding its already broad selection of clean energy solutions, including products and financing, to empower people to live in customized, smart energy homes and achieve energy independence. Fully committed to extending its sales through Powur, FranklinWH is gaining access to the largest and fastest growing national residential solar sales network in the US.



More Headlines Articles

"Including FranklinWH's whole-home, cost-competitive battery backup solution on our platform means that Powur can provide additional customized clean energy solutions for people craving energy independence, especially as the grid is being stretched to its breaking point with extreme weather events," stated Jonathan Budd, Founder and CEO of Powur. "With the energy market evolving at the speed of light, our agile clean energy enablement platform can quickly expand and scale up to integrate innovative solutions, from solar and batteries to EV chargers and other management solutions, to provide people with rapid access to smarter, cleaner energy."Fully developed by FranklinWH, FHP includes its proprietary battery, energy controls, and app. The solution provides 24/7 uninterrupted protection from grid failures, while also being easy to use for daily energy savings. FHP is universally compatible with any type of solar equipment, including both new and existing installations. Providing homeowners the visibility and control they need to achieve energy independence, FHP will be sold through Powur as a backup application, while also providing daily energy savings, such as time-of-use cost avoidance and maximizing solar energy usage. Powur will first launch FHP in the California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, North and South Carolina, and Puerto Rico markets and plans to expand availability nationwide in the future."Working with Powur's large sales network allows us to quickly educate people on preparing their homes for power outages and emergencies, while implementing innovative software to help them save on energy costs," said Gary Lam, Cofounder and GM, FranklinWH. "These partnerships allow us to continue our drive towards whole home energy freedom for our customers."As the 43rd fastest-growing private company in America (Inc. 5000) and the fastest-growing national residential solar company, Powur is consistently expanding its platform by adding new technology and services, installers, and sellers to its platform. Its platform business model enables the company to quickly and easily add new technologies while limiting risk and cost. Already offering Enphase and SolarEdge batteries on its platform, Powur is enabling people to have more control of their energy with full-house customized clean energy solutions.# # #About PowurFounded in 2014, California-based Powur PBC is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. As the first 100% virtual, residential solar company in the cloud, Powur operates an innovative platform model, enabling it to scale quickly and meet the demands of an ever-expanding solar landscape. The company's model ensures that Powur is able to provide affordable and customized solar solutions to homeowners while empowering its network of thousands of independent sales professionals and regionally specialized installation partners. For more information on the company, visit powur.com.About FranklinWHFranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is also AVL listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.