Natural Power’s ControlCentre turns 15

Natural Power's ControlCentre, the largest independently operated renewable energy control room in the UK, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The state-of-the-art facility, which is located in rural Dumfries and Galloway, provides renewable energy owners and operators with a range of services from site access to grid curtailment, emergency response and wind turbine, BESS and solar asset control, all of which support the safe operations and optimised performance of their sites.

The facility, one of the first if its kind in the UK, which officially opened in 2008 with one operational controller, a desk and a dedicated phone line, now operates 24/7/365, employs 30 staff and has processed more than 380,000 approved pieces of work on renewable energy projects.



More Headlines Articles

The ControlCentre also supports the NGESO (National Grid Electricity System Operator) in balancing the network -ensuring just the right amount of power is being delivered into the network for homeowners and industry to use, enabling asset owners to sell when costs are optimal, and to curtail when demand is low. It currently manages 3GW of onshore wind into the National Grid.The ControlCentre team has always had a strong culture of innovation and has been developing its capabilities to include solar and battery energy storage to its portfolio of managed sites, as well as next generation renewable technologies.Stephen Brignall, Director of Service Operations & Asset Management, said: "The 15th anniversary of Natural Power's unique ControlCentre is a significant milestone for the business and our team, as well as our customers performing a crucial role in the renewables industry, especially in the UK, where renewable energy sources continue to grow significantly. Our ControlCentre continues to innovate, leading the industry in vital services such as maintaining grid stability, integrating renewable energy sources, optimising energy usage, and ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy supply for the UK's population and economy."ControlCentre video: https://vimeo.com/417677587?share=copy