Tigo Energy Solar Safety Technology Protects Belectric-Installed 19 MW Floating Solar System

Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, today announced that Belectric Israel Ltd, a premier solar engineering, installation, and service provider in Israel, has deployed Tigo technology on one of the largest floating PV (FPV) systems in the region.



Designed, purchased, and constructed by Belectric, the 19.3 MW FPV was outfitted with Tigo Energy TS4-A-2F MLPE devices for rapid shutdown, as well as Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal™ for large and complex commercial and industrial solar systems. The system is constructed over an active fish farm, producing enough energy to power approximately 3,300 houses."The components were relatively simple to integrate into our design and plans for execution, and the quality of the service gave us the confidence we needed to ensure that our operations and maintenance teams can do their work safely", said Anna Velikansky, chief executive officer at Belectric Israel Ltd.Built on patented advanced rapid shutdown technology, Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology pair with an industry-leading list of third-party solar inverters, deliver a new level of design and installation flexibility for solar installers and EPCs (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction companies), and enable significant reductions in the balance of system (BOS) and labor costs."The continued growth of solar energy in Israel and globally requires comprehensive and flexible systems that installers can deploy with confidence and ease, even when those systems float on top of agricultural reservoirs," said Gal Bauer, senior director of validation and general manager at Tigo Energy in Israel. "We are delighted to collaborate with companies like Belectric that maximize the benefits of Tigo technology to serve their customers. The success of this FPV system demonstrates once again what is possible for solar, and we look forward to continuing to support Belectric as a leader in the commercial and utility solar space."Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology are UL PVRSS certified with hundreds of inverter models from leading manufacturers. The new generation of RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology is compatible with the company's TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F rapid shutdown product family and can be easily integrated into new projects or retrofitted into existing installations. Tigo systems are backed by the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, a comprehensive digital platform designed to optimize solar installations' planning, installation, commissioning, monitoring, and maintenance phases, from individual residential systems to commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar fleets. Tigo EI delivers the tools to decrease operations and maintenance costs, increase system performance and revenue, and improve the user experience for installers and asset owners.For more information about the Tigo TS4 product line, please visit our website.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.