Enteq's SABER Tool proves effectiveness for geothermal and methane capture applications

The trials took place at Catoosa Drill Test Facility in Oklahoma, following initial testing in Norway earlier this year. During an extensive drilling programme, the SABER system exceeded test objectives, successfully generating steering forces to change the trajectory of a well by generating dogleg in typical reservoir rock conditions. An independent survey has been conducted to confirm the ability of SABER to provide sufficient steering force for target commercial applications in lateral horizontal wells.



Reflecting on the results Andrew Law, CEO at Enteq, said, "Since acquiring the technology from Shell, we knew SABER would change the future of drilling. The goal has been to optimise and verify that the technology can outperform the solutions available today. I am proud to say that we have achieved this, with a next generation tool which will transform oil and gas RSS performance, but also play a significant role in the energy transition."With SABER's unique application of Bernoulli's principle now validated, Enteq has confirmed the tool will deliver true at-bit steering for commercial drilling applications globally, providing significant tool life and reliability benefits. SABER is geothermal and methane capture ready, enhancing its range of applications beyond the offerings of other RSS technologies currently available in the market.As part of the company's growth ambitions, Enteq is currently selecting strategic industry partners in key global locations to support market penetration.Law continued: "Today marks a defining moment in the journey of SABER. As we explored the capabilities of the tool, it became evident that we could push the boundaries and set a new standard for RSS technology. Today is a turning point for the industry and SABER will play a defining role in changing the sector as we know it."Martin Perry, Chairman of Enteq, said: "As an independent and agile company, our mission is to play a defining role in the downhole drilling industry, identifying current inefficiencies in the market and providing solutions to address them. We took on SABER because we knew the potential of the technology to make a positive change to the energy sector and following the successful trials, there are exciting times lying ahead for Enteq as we move into the final stages of the game-changing SABER Tool's commercialisation."