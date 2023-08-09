PVinsights: Silicon Materials Steady and Solar Modules Drop as Lack of Positive Catalysts

Polysilicon prices stayed unchanged on Wednesday as market sentiment in China remained downbeat, leading Chinese buyers more cautiously to reach the deals without price rising while rising supply from the newly added capacity and re-stockpiling inventories by Chinese suppliers dented demand optimism. Underpinning polysilicon suppliers' enthusiasm for the N-type polysilicon market is the sense that the global demand is about to boom as Chinese buyers keep aggressively purchasing and wafer players unleash lots of their purchases over the past weeks. Prices of N-type mono-grade polysilicon outside China declined sharply this week after two international polysilicon suppliers cut their long-term contract prices for August as they decided to narrow their price gap to prices of Chinese suppliers, even though Chinese buyers looked for more supplies from them.



Mono-crystalline wafer prices were flat this week, as all Chinese suppliers were not confident about the demand growth after their rising inventories from the aggressive production. The unceasing supply control from top-tier Chinese suppliers balanced the current market from the increasing production output from all Chinese suppliers, while buyers were conservative about more purchases.Mono-crystalline PERC cell prices were steady this week as more and more buyers insisted on their stances to their asking prices through cancellations of orders, although major suppliers intended to raise their price quotes in the wake of robust demand. The big integrated solar module makers maintained their cell purchasing, hoping for high cell prices to slow the fierce module price competition resulting in small peers lacking in-house cell manufacturing resources taking high cell prices and further sacrificing their already-meager profit margins.Mono-crystalline PERC module prices dropped clearly on Wednesday as renewed worries about an ongoing aggressive capacity expansion weighed on market sentiment, while the higher-than-expected stockpiles added to the general air of caution in the market. On the other hand, N-type mono-crystalline module prices fell this week after the expanding supply forced Chinese players to intensify the competition and overshadowed the optimism to demand growth from European countries when the slower-than-expected adoptions in China also pushed Chinese suppliers to narrow the price premium to mono-crystalline PERC modules.