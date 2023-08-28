APsystems Expands Presence in Brazil, Delivering Industry-Leading Solar Solutions

APsystems, the global leader in multiplatform solar MLPE devices, is proud to announce the opening of its new branch in Brazil, reaffirming its commitment to the Latin American market. With almost a decade of experience in the region and a physical presence for the past seven years, APsystems is proud to expand its operations in Brazil to better support its customers and demonstrate its dedication to meeting the unique needs of the Brazilian market.



"We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in Brazil and build on our deep understanding of the region's solar needs," said Mariani Pereira, Brazil Country Manager at APsystems. "Our expanded local operations will enable us to provide our customers with superior service, support, and the most advanced microinverter solutions, tailored specifically to the Brazilian market."APsystems has been consistently recognized by EUPD Research as a Top PV Inverter Brand in Brazil, reflecting the company's commitment to excellence in product quality and customer satisfaction. With a keen understanding of the unique demands of the Brazilian market, APsystems has developed a diverse range of microinverter solutions that cater to the specific needs of customers in Brazil.APsystems' DS3 and QT2 microinverter product lines set industry benchmarks in terms of performance and compatibility. With five models available in Brazil - DS3-LV, DS3-H, DS3D, QT2-220, and QT2D - APsystems offers the widest range of microinverters in the region, and will soon be adding to its product portfolio with its APstorage PCS battery inverter charger. Notably, these microinverters boast the highest input amperage on the market (20A), making them fully equipped and future-facing to handle the next generation of high-capacity PV modules."By opening our new branch in Brazil, we demonstrate our long-term investment in the country's solar energy future," stated Olivier Jacques, President of Global Business Units at APsystems. "We understand the unique needs of the Brazilian market and are dedicated to fulfilling them with industry-leading products and technology. We're proud to continue driving the success of solar projects throughout the region."With over 60,000 unique solar installations in Brazil already monitored on the EMA platform, APsystems has proven its expertise in delivering advanced, reliable solar solutions to the country. APsystems will soon be introducing its APstorage PCS battery inverter. As the company expands its global operations, it remains committed to offering high-quality products built to meet all the necessary standards and certifications for the Brazil market.APsystems will be exhibiting at the upcoming Intersolar South America event, the largest solar event in Latin America, held August 29-31 in São Paulo. Attendees can visit the Ecori Energia Solar & APsystems booth, located at G6.55 in the green pavilion, and learn more about APsystems' investment in Brazil and the latest advancements in solar microinverter technology.About APsystemsAPsystems is the #1 global multi-platform MLPE solution provider, offering microinverter, energy storage and rapid shutdown devices for the solar PV industry. APsystems brands include APsmart and APstorage.Founded in 2010, APsystems encompasses 4 global business units serving customers in over 100 countries. With millions of units sold producing more than 3TWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing solar MLPE segment.APsystems LATAM is based in Guadalajara, Mexico, and São Paulo, Brazil; APsystems USA is based in Austin, Texas; APsystems EMEA is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Lyon, France; APsystems APAC is based in Jiaxing and Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia. APsystems is publicly traded on the SSE. (Stock name: Yuneng Technologies, Co. Ltd., Stock code: 688348.)Learn more at https://apsystems.com.