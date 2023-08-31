RE+ 2023: SolarEdge to Highlight New DC-Optimized Technologies: Delivering More Power in More Places

31st August, 2023 - SolarEdge Technologies, a global leader in smart energy technology, will unveil some of its most advanced technological innovations to date at this year's RE+, taking place at the Venetian Conference and Expo Center, Las Vegas, September 11-14, Booth #3311.



SolarEdge will present new advancements and products in residential solar and storage, EV charging capabilities, community solar and agri-PV applications, while also demonstrating new software technologies in its Commercial & Industrial (C&I) offering.Residential Innovations:Appearance of the world's first Bidirectional DC EV Charger at RE+: The new charger will enable solar-powered Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionalities. The Charger's DC-coupled architecture is expected to offer several benefits, such as avoiding unnecessary power conversions, often referred to as the triple conversion penalty, enabling faster, more efficient home charging of up to 24kW.New SolarEdge Home Hub and Wave Inverters: These next generation inverters include embedded Power Control Systems (PCS) allowing more than 50% larger systems to be installed without costly and time-consuming main panel upgrades (MPUs).The company will also show new improvements to the SolarEdge Home installation and commissioning processes, highlighting faster and simpler installations for residential battery and backup systems.SolarEdge DC-coupled technology is becoming the NEM standard for California and beyond: DC-Coupled is the global standard for NEM and is now becoming the go-to in Time-of-Use markets around the world, producing up to 10% more power across the system.Commercial Innovations:New SE-330K Inverter and H1300 Power Optimizer for community solar and Agri-PV applications: Introducing the benefits of DC-optimization and virtual central topology to the small-medium utility-scale market with the unveiling of a new 330kW Three Phase Inverter alongside the new H1300 Power Optimizer and a solar tracker solution.Unveiling of SolarEdge ONE Manager, a new energy management system for commercial and industrial applications: This cloud-enabled platform provides real-time data analytics on energy production, consumption, EV charging and load management, while reducing operational costs and increasing profitability.New S1400 and S1401 Power Optimizers for high-input, bifacial and high-power 700W modules, including G12: The S-Series introduces proactive safety with industry-first Sense Connect technology, which automatically monitors and detects faulty wiring that can potentially cause overheating connections or electric arcs. Meanwhile, these Power Optimizers help reduce BoS costs by utilizing longer and fewer strings.