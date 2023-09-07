Hilton to Install Up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 Hotels, Creating Largest Overnight Electric Vehicle Charging Network within Hospitality Industry

Through an expanded agreement with Tesla, Hilton today announced that, beginning in early 2024, up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors are slated to be installed at 2,000 hotels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, making Hilton's planned EV charging network the largest of any hospitality company.



With at least six chargers at each of the selected hotels, Hilton will become the first choice for the dramatically increasing number of travelers who drive electric vehicles. This announcement follows the recent launch of Tesla's Universal Wall Connector, a product designed to seamlessly charge any North American vehicle model, expanding Tesla's efforts to make great charging available to all EVs."At Hilton, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of our guests who are looking for hotel experiences that complement their daily routines while offering exceptional hospitality," said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. "Through this expanded agreement with Tesla, we are significantly changing the landscape of universal EV chargers in North America in an incredibly short amount of time. Across Hilton's family of award-winning brands, this network of EV chargers will offer our guests even more value with the convenience of much-needed overnight charging access in more locations."Hilton's vast geographic footprint of hotels alongside roadways and in key urban destinations across North America makes it uniquely suited to provide charging access at scale for travelers on long-haul trips."A key priority for Tesla Charging is installing low-cost, convenient AC charging anywhere electric vehicles are parked for more than an hour or two," said Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of charging infrastructure, Tesla. "To ensure electric vehicle adoption at scale, our joint industry goal must be to vastly improve upon the traditional gasoline vehicle ownership experience, not just meet it. Installing infrastructure at popular destinations like Hilton hotels enables EV owners to charge where they park, meaning no unnecessary refueling stops along their journey. We applaud Hilton for their leadership in the space and look forward to continuing to ramp this critical program with other industry leaders."Travelers are increasingly looking for EV chargers when they travel as evidenced by the continued growth of searches at Hilton.com for hotels with charging capability. In 2023, the website's EV charging search attribute had the fastest volume of growth to-date, jumping from fourth to second highest in converting searches to stays.Hilton also is committed to creating a positive impact for both people and the planet through its Travel with Purpose platform. This initiative is one of many that provides travelers who prioritize sustainability with more convenient options to help reduce the environmental impact of travel.For more information, visit stories.hilton.com/ev or to search and book a hotel at one of the more than 1,850 Hilton-branded hotels globally with EV charging access today, visit Hilton.com.About HiltonHilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising nearly 7,300 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 165 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.