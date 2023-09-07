NETZSCH Highlights NEMOÂ® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPROâ„¢ Peristaltic Pumps for Lithium Battery Manufacturing at The Battery Show

NETZSCH Pumps USA, will be highlighting NEMOÂ® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps at The Battery Show/Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, to be held September 12-14, 2023, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI, Booth 2321. Both the NEMOÂ® and PERIPRO™ pumps have the ability to transfer complex fluids and provide accurate and repeatable metered flows of viscous, shear sensitive and solids laden materials which makes them well suited for lithium battery production.



NETZSCH NEMOÂ® Progressing Cavity pumps are the best pumping technology solution for the battery manufacturing process and the standard in the industry because of their advanced capabilities. They can convey this industry's wide range of abrasive slurries and harsh fluids without pulsation and meter them with extremely high precision. No metal-to-metal contact of the pump's wetted parts and lubrication-free shaft joint options ensure no contamination of the products. These powerful pumps can also operate at slow speeds supplying very steady, low flows. NEMOÂ® pumps can be provided with many different materials of construction including abrasion resistant hardened steel, ceramic rotors, and one of over 30 stator elastomers. NETZSCH formulates the elastomer compounds in-house to best withstand all of the harsh chemicals and solvents in the liquids.NEMOÂ® Progressing Cavity pumps particularly excel in the very demanding electrode coating and slurry mixing applications. For coating applications, these pumps continuously feed even highly viscous slurries with high concentrations of solids in a pulsation-free manner to the coating system achieving a thin and uniform coating thickness. The mixing pumps accurately meter the raw materials for a perfect mix to ensure consistent and optimum battery performance. NEMOÂ® pumps also precisely meter or transfer ceramic slurries, electrolytes, adhesives, resins, and many other battery process fluids including those with aggressive solvents.Another key product that NETZSCH will showcase is the PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pump. These hose pumps have a heavy duty construction for demanding applications, with large, easy-to-maintain rollers for longer service life. These pumps are ideal for complex fluids, such as abrasive, corrosive, viscous, and delicate products. Ultimately, this pump design provides energy savings up to 30%, and requires 90% less lubricant when compared to other peristaltic pumps using shoe technology.Among the particular features of PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps that make them ideal for lithium battery manufacturing includes the fact that it is a compact, seal-less design, so no hazardous emissions can escape. The hose material has excellent chemical resistance and is provided in several elastomeric choices.For more information contact:Kristin NugentMcNeil, Gray & Rice Inc.(617) 367-0100, ext.148Kristin.nugent@mgr1.comAbout NETZSCH Pumps USANETZSCH Pumps USA is the US representative of NETZSCH Pumps & Systems which has served markets worldwide for more than 60 years, providing customized, sophisticated solutions for applications in every industry type. Experts in complex fluid handling, NETZSCH supplies NEMOÂ® progressing cavity pumps, TORNADOÂ® rotary lobe pumps, NOTOSÂ® screw pumps, and PERIPRO™ peristaltic pumps as well as N.MacÂ® twin shaft grinders, macerators, barrel emptying units, metering technology and accessories. With a workforce of more than 2,200, NETZSCH Pumps and Systems is the largest business unit in the NETZSCH Group, with annual sales of more than 380 million Euros.