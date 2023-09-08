Introducing Energizer Solar: A New Era in Clean Energy Innovation Comes to the United States

[Las Vegas, Nevada, 8 September 2023] â€” Energizer Solar, a licensed product range of residential and portable solar products from 8 Star Energy, is excited to announce its presence at RE+ Las Vegas, where it will proudly showcase its revolutionary line of solar solutions for the American market. Energizer Solar is set to make a significant impact in the United States by seamlessly integrating clean energy into everyday life, embodying the spirit of the iconic Energizer brand.



Energizer Solar is designed to empower households and individuals to harness the power of the sun, while also promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. As the world moves toward a cleaner, greener future, Energizer Solar offers a range of innovative solar products that align with the core values of the renowned Energizer brand: reliability, longevity, and performance.At RE+ Las Vegas, attendees will have the opportunity to experience first-hand how Energizer Solar is transforming the way we think about clean energy. Each Energizer Solar product is crafted with the same dedication to quality and innovation that has made Energizer a household name for decades."Today, we stand at the intersection of innovation and sustainability," said Julian Sweeney, Managing Director, and Founder at 8 Star Energy. "Energizer Solar is not just about products; it's about inspiring a brighter, cleaner future. We are thrilled to be part of RE+ Las Vegas, where we can share our vision and commitment to clean energy with the world."Visit the Energizer Solar booth #4572 at RE+ Las Vegas between 12-14 September to witness the future of clean energy and learn how you can become a part of this exciting movement. Together, we can power change and make clean energy accessible to all.