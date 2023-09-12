PVH PRESENTS NEW AMERICAN SOLAR TRACKER FACTORY AT RE+

Houston, TX. September 12th - PV Hardware (PVH), a renowned global manufacturer of solar tracking solutions, will reveal its strategic vision for revitalizing the North American renewable energy market at RE+ - the largest clean energy event in North America. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology that has propelled PVH to the forefront of the industry across five continents. Through a solid vertically integrated approach and 100% private manufacturing, PVH maintains complete control over its supply chain ensuring top quality of its whole product range, which includes torque tubes and custom-engineered controllers. The new Houston factory will begin production in October in full compliance with IRA and US domestic material requirements.



"Having our own manufacturing facilities and guaranteeing high quality standards, short delivery times and local economic support allow us to distinguish ourselves from our competitors" says Alvaro Casado, Global Commercial Director at PVH. "In the United States, we plan to start with a capacity of 6GW to meet our clients' expectations. Our goal is to become a key player in an energy transition in which photovoltaics will play a fundamental role and its performance, we are sure, will depend strongly on the development of solar trackers".International experience meets American manufacturingThis new plant in Houston will manufacture top-quality, American-made solar trackers following domestic content requirements. PVH owns private factories on three continents (Europe, Saudi Arabia and North America), and when they reach full production, the company will achieve an impressive global manufacturing capacity of close to 30GW/year.Emilio Garcia, COO at PVH, is already settled in Houston to implement the company's ambitious growth strategy for the coming months. "PVH is the only tracker manufacturer with three privately-owned and operated factories around the world. Our 12GW Houston, TX factory and supporting PVH Logistics Center will begin production and shipments in the coming months. PVH continues to provide the fastest lead times, reliable supply chain, and all US shipments on flatbed freight".RE+ in Las Vegas offers the perfect platform for PVH to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. With a global supply of more than 28GW, PVH is the leader tracker supplier in Europe, Australia and Middle East, and will highlight its unparalleled leadership by unveiling groundbreaking innovations and state-of-the-art technology. The company is poised to assume a pivotal role in the American solar industry, underlining its confidence in the future of renewable energies in the region.About PV Hardware: PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 28 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.