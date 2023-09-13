Soltec Supplies 182 MW of its SFOne Tracker to Multiple Solatio Projects in Brazil

Madrid - September 13, 2023. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has signed an agreement with Solatio to supply 182 MW of its SFOne solar tracker in projects in Brazil. The agreement includes four solar plants, all located in Minas Gerais, with the supply already underway.



The plants will feature Soltec's SFOne solar trackers in a 1-in-portrait configuration. This solar tracker allows for maximizing energy efficiency and minimizing visual impact due to its smaller size compared to other solar tracker configurations. This way, Soltec complies with the principles of minimizing visual impact and the footprint area required, in line with the ecovoltaic standards governing all the company's operating plants.In total, the projects will include 2,816 SFOne solar trackers and 326,656 modules. Furthermore, the cumulative output of these plants will prevent the emission of 325,438 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year, contributing to carbon footprint offsetting and reducing pollution in the area. These installations will also have the capacity to power the equivalent of 13,600 households."It is always an honor for us when companies like Solatio continue to place their trust in us and sign new contracts with them. It is further evidence of the market's confidence in our product and the added efficiency and value it brings to the projects we supply. With the signing of this agreement, we now exceed 5 GW in Brazil, a country where we are leaders and proud to continue contributing to decarbonization," explained Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.The solar plants, whose supplies are expected to take place between July of this year and February 2024, add to the extensive track record of the company in the country. Soltec has been operating in Brazil since 2015 when it opened its office and factory in Salvador, Bahia.