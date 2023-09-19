Natural Power appoints Energy Storage Technical Director

Based in the company's Glasgow office, Tom leads Natural Power's energy storage consultancy services with a focus on development support, procurement and construction management. As part of this role, he supports major developers, investors and owners in structuring and delivering successful BESS projects.



Hannah Staab, Head of Strategy at Natural Power, said: "Tom is a very welcome addition to our team to head up our rapidly growing battery energy storage business. We are delighted to be able to support developers, investors and lenders across the sector in taking large-scale BESS projects through FID and construction into operations."Tom has an electrical engineering background and has been working in the renewables industry since 2013 having held roles with SSE Renewables, Zenobe and latterly Statkraft UK where he was responsible for the management of a portfolio of BESS projects through the development and delivery phase.Since working in the renewables sector, Tom has built on his knowledge of renewable technologies from his degree and a wide range of project experience throughout the life cycle across different parts of the energy industry in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the US from both a developer as well as a consultancy standpoint. He also has a strong working relationship with the supply chain and has developed a detailed understanding of the market and its trends.Tom has worked on a wide range of projects from major offshore windfarms to a portfolio of transmission connected BESS projects across the UK.Tom Sklaschus, Energy Storage Technical Director, said: "I'm delighted to join Natural Power and help grow our footprint in the vibrant and rapidly growing energy storage industry in the UK and beyond. Our ambition is to be the one-stop shop for developers, investors and owners relying on our industry leading expertise."If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/uk/careers to find out more - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted.