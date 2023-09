On behalf of Curtis & Wyss Group, it is a pleasure to invite you to participate at the Methane Amsterdam Forum scheduled on November 16th-17th, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is responsible for a significant portion of global warming and climate change.



Its impact on our planet's climate system cannot be underestimated.This premier B2B event provided a platform for distinguished experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to come together, discuss the latest advancements, best practices, and policy measures that can drive meaningful and effective methane mitigation strategies. It is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and connect with leading experts.It is an honor and privilege to invite you to participate on this Summit. We look forward to welcoming you at the Forum in Amsterdam upcoming November.