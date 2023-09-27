PRYSMIAN TO SHOWCASE AT THE ACP OFFSHORE WINDPOWER CONFERENCE 2023 IN BOSTON, MA

Milan, 27 September 2023 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, confirms its presence at the ACP Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition 2023 (3-4 October, Boston, Massachusetts). The participation demonstrates Prysmian Group's commitment to meeting the US growing market needs in developing and upgrading power grid infrastructures to support the transition to renewable energy in the country.



More Headlines Articles

On this significant occasion, the Group will be displaying its most important range of products and technologies for the offshore wind farm industry, including submarine power transmission cables, such as inter-array cables up to 66 kV and AC export cables up to 275 kV (three-core), dynamic cables for floating offshore wind farm applications and DC cable solutions up to 525 kV.Prysmian Group is already a leading player in the US and has provided its high-tech cable solutions for some of the most iconic projects. Indeed, the Group has recently announced that installation of the two 220 kV HVAC three-pole submarine cables for the Vineyard Wind 1 project has been successfully completed, and that operations are proceeding in line with the project schedule. Vineyard Wind is the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in US. In addition, Prysmian Group has started mass production of 880 kilometers of submarine HVAC export and inter-array cables needed for the Coastal Virginia offshore wind farm project, which, once operational, will generate clean and sustainable energy to power up to 660,000 homes in Virginia. It will be the largest offshore wind farm project in the US and one of the largest in the world.Prysmian strengthens its commitment in the US market thanks also to its new Brayton Point plant, which, once completed, will become the new strategic hub dedicated to the production of high-tech submarine inter-array and export cables, alongside the Group's European centers of excellence located in Arco Felice, Italy, Nordenham, Germany, and Pikkala, Finland.Prysmian can count on a strong presence in the US with 28 manufacturing plants, 8 distribution centres, 6 R&D centres and nearly 6,000 employees. Prysmian's US track record includes major submarine cable interconnection projects such as Neptune, TransBay, Hudson Transmission. In addition to the above-mentioned projects, the Group is involved in the Vineyard Wind 1, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) and Empire Wind projects.