Enzinc Wins Energy Storage Award for Pioneering Unmatched Battery Innovation

Richmond, Calif. - October 2, 2023 — Enzinc, a pioneering developer of advanced rechargeable zinc battery technology, today announced it is the recipient of the Energy Storage Award for Breakthrough Research and Development (R&D)/Innovation of the Year. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the company's groundbreaking efforts and contributions to advancing energy storage technology.



More Headlines Articles

The Energy Storage Awards are organized by Solar Media, publisher of the energy storage industry website Energy-Storage.News and host of the Energy Storage Summit series. A panel of 12 judges, comprised of distinguished experts from various sectors of the energy storage field and academic institutions, evaluated nominees for this year's awards."I'm immensely proud of the Enzinc team and this extraordinary achievement, and extend my gratitude to the judges for recognizing the role we are playing in fundamentally reshaping the energy storage arena," said Michael Burz, Enzinc founder and CEO. "By harnessing the power of zinc, we are driving innovation in energy storage, with the ultimate goal of shaping a sustainable and resilient future."Enzinc's innovation allows zinc-based batteries to deliver unparalleled performance, offering three times the energy output and cycle life compared to traditional batteries. By eliminating battery-killing dendrites, its proprietary zinc anode technology is a game-changer resulting in the creation of superior batteries suitable for both mobile and stationary applications. With Enzinc's technology at its core, a wide range of applications, from urban electric vehicles to home and grid energy storage systems, can harness the benefits of safe, energy-dense and easily recyclable nickel-zinc batteries.What sets Enzinc apart is its innovative go-to-market approach - allowing for cost-effective adaptation of existing NiCad, NiMH and lead-acid factories to produce premium batteries infused with Enzinc innovation. This transformation enables these factories to leverage their worldwide manufacturing capacity of more than 400 GWh, effectively tripling their capacity. With this scaling capability, Enzinc and its partners stand ready to meet the ever-growing demand for energy storage solutions, offering a secure, economically recyclable alternative to lithium-based batteries. Notably, zinc, as the fourth most mined metal globally, offers countries a resilient alternative to lithium-dominated supply chains.Enzinc's innovative breakthrough is underpinned by the unique attributes of the zinc sponge structure:Elimination of Dendrite Growth: Significantly increases cycle life.Higher Surface Area: Provides specific energy and energy density equivalent to LFP batteries at the cell level and NMC at the systems level.Cathode Agnostic: Can be coupled with nickel, manganese, silver and carbon cathodes.In recognition of its outstanding contributions, Enzinc has also received several other prestigious awards, including the Keeling Curve Award 2022, the Global Automotive Mobility and Innovation Challenge 2022 from the Society of Automotive Engineers, and the Coup de Cœur 2023 Startup Challenge by the World Materials Forum.Based in California, Enzinc has received four out of five Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC) Program grants from the California Energy Commission and, in 2022, closed a $4.5 million seed round led by Portland-based 3×5 Partners.About EnzincEnzinc is a battery technology leader bringing the most powerful zinc-based battery to market. The company's innovative zinc material enables established lead-acid battery manufacturers to triple their output and substantially improve their margins. Enzinc's groundbreaking proprietary technology eliminates failure points and mitigates risks in the supply chain, resulting in superior batteries for mobile and stationary applications. Enzinc is based in California and has received awards from ARPA-E and the California Energy Commission to further its battery innovation, and raised a $4.5 million seed round in 2022. Find out more at enzinc.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.PR Contact:Leah WilkinsonWilkinson + Associatesleah@wilkinson.associates703-907-0010