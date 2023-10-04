Soltec to Supply 302 MW of its SF7 Solar Tracker to a Project in Missouri, United States

Madrid - October 4, 2023. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has signed an agreement to supply 302 MW of its SF7 tracker. The project will be located in the state of Missouri, United States.



This project will feature Soltec's SF7 trackers, Soltec's 2P configuration tracker, which maximizes plant power and performance while minimizing capital costs to achieve optimal return on investment. Due to its distinctive advantage of enabling higher energy generation per hectare compared to 1P configurations, the SF7 allows for greater energy generation, especially when applied to projects with land constraints, slopes, or irregularly shaped parcels, as is the case here.The solar plant will consist of a total of 7,557 SF7 trackers and 560,952 modules. Additionally, the commissioning of this project will prevent the emission of 163,080 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, contributing to reducing environmental impact and pollution in the area. The 302 MW from this plant is equivalent to the energy needed to power 172,571 homes."Expanding our presence and customer base in the United States is something we celebrate at Soltec. We already have extensive experience in this country, but each project represents a new challenge and satisfaction. We know that working in the world's largest market comes with the pressure to perform at the highest level. The confidence of our customers, who continue to choose us, is additional proof of the reliability not only of Soltec's product but also of its service in each of the projects we operate," said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.Soltec already has a portfolio of 2.3 GW of projects in the United States. The Spanish company has been working on large-scale projects in the country since 2015, and its headquarters are located in Miami, Florida, from where they carry out work throughout the United States. Besides, the company counts on a logistic center in Texas and a large local team.About SoltecSoltec is a company specialized in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activity through three main business areas: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong commitment to environmental, social, and good governance practices; ii) the industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to its clients, ensuring a comprehensive and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages its portfolio assets with the aim of maximizing their medium and long-term benefits.