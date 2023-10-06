Baltimore Aircoil to Present on Sustainable Cooling & Product Updates at 2023 RETA Conference

Media Contact: Candice Nager



Baltimore Aircoil Companycnager@BaltimoreAircoil.comPhone: 410.799.6229For Immediate ReleaseBaltimore Aircoil Company to Present on Sustainable Cooling and Showcase Product Updates at the 2023 RETA National ConferenceJessup, MD - Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), the global leader in modular evaporative cooling equipment, is proud to contribute to this year's RETA National Conference from November 14-17, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida. At the leading conference for industrial refrigeration operators and technicians, BAC will highlight its cutting-edge cooling equipment at booth #503 including the newly improved VertexTM Evaporative Condenser and will deliver a "Hot Point" presentation about cutting-edge technology for sustainable cooling.On Wednesday, November 15th from 10:45-11:45 a.m., Dave Anderson, BAC's Strategic Account Manager, will give a "Hot Point'' presentation in the venue's Orlando room titled "Cool(ing) Ideas for a More Sustainable World." Join to learn how cutting-edge industrial refrigeration technologies can help cut costs and reduce energy usage to dramatically improve the sustainability of the industrial refrigeration industry.Exciting updates to BAC's VertexTM Evaporative Condenser will be highlighted at the conference. This product's new enhanced controls for the EC Fan System include a user interface and integral pump control allowing for maximum uptime and reliability.Those looking to reduce peak and annual energy usage by 44% and reduce water usage by 90% will also want to learn more about the TrilliumSeriesTM Adiabatic Condenser, which combines evaporative and dry cooling and comes in CO2, ammonia, and fluid cooler models. Industry professionals will also want to view the CXVT Evaporative Condenser, which provides unmatched peace of mind and comes with the optional ENDURADRIVE® Fan System, which has no gears, belts, or transmissions, and is backed by a 7-year warranty.The TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System, the ultimate corrosion and leak protection system for the water basin at the best value, will also be on display. For over 20 years, thousands of units with the TriArmor system have withstood the harshest environments, proving its durability and reliability. On top of this, the product comes with a 10-year warranty to back up any purchase.BAC looks forward to supporting and educating the industrial refrigeration workforce throughout the conference.For more information, visit www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.With over 80 years of industry-leading innovation and experience, BAC creates cutting-edge cooling equipment for the HVAC, Industrial, and Refrigeration marketplaces. We solve customers' unique needs with our expertise and wide range of high-performance systems. BAC leverages the power of evaporative cooling by optimizing the balance of water and energy, but the true BAC difference lies in our absolute commitment to creating sustainable solutions and delivering value to our customers. For more information about Baltimore Aircoil Company, visit www.BaltimoreAircoil.com.