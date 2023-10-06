Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Previews Conference Program Sessions for 2024 Event in San Diego, California

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today announced select educational sessions for its conference and trade show taking place January 17-19, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Early Bird registration closes October 15, 2023.



More Headlines Articles

The conference will offer 24 sessions examining policy, technology, and market developments in solar, storage, clean energy systems integration, and EV charging infrastructure. Highlights include:Beyond the Meter: How Fortune 500 Companies Measure Solar Health explains how Amazon is forging new frameworks for O&M and digital asset management as the company works toward sustainability goals.Solar Trade Law and Policy Developments: The View from Washington provides insight into what to watch in 2024—solar trade cases with impact, ramifications of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funding on domestic solar manufacturing, and more.Using AI & Machine Learning to Predict Safety, Lifetime, and Performance of Grid-Scale Storage explores the latest achievements in big data, machine learning, AI, and predictive analytics.The Inflation Reduction Act's Workforce Requirements: Maintaining Compliance to Maximize Tax Benefits offers insight into how to navigate the IRA's wage and apprenticeship requirements.How Cleantech San Diego's Business Model Can Help Launch You into the Low Carbon Economy provides proven steps to support a regional cleantech sector with a $9 billion economic impact, sustaining 40,000 jobs.Electric Utility Barriers to Energy Storage covers the most common challenges utilities face when it comes to energy storage, including manufacturing and supply chain complications, as well as ways to overcome them.Unlocking Potential: The Critical Role of Early-Stage Financing in Driving Commercial Solar Project Success explores how securing early-stage financing empowers commercial solar developers to navigate the complexities of operational and regulatory landscapes.Second-Life EV Batteries: Opportunities and Challenges focuses on the importance—and issues of—using second-life EV batteries for grid-scale storage to address the new influx of loads on the grid."Our conference line-up tackles the up-to-the-minute issues impacting our industry," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "From navigating the impacts of the IRA to bolstering cybersecurity efforts to the impact of AI on asset and energy management, we are fostering conversation and information-sharing that is critical to business success."Additional Education HighlightsFive pre-conference workshops led by clean energy experts. Additional registration is required.Four keynote presentations by industry pioneers, solutionists, and advocates sharing cross-disciplinary insights, to be announced early November.13+ informative, case study-style sessions at The Hub— ISNA/ESNA's dynamic show-floor theater.Secure Your AccessTo register for the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2024 conference and expo at a special early bird discount rate, please click here.About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Join 9,000+ energy leaders and 500+ exhibitors on January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego, CA, to help accelerate the energy transition. Learn more: https://www.intersolar.us/About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com.