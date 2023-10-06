Natural Power team member up for Chartered Engineer of the Year Award

Neil Mullan, Associate Director at Natural Power in Ireland, said: "Oliver is understandably delighted to have been nominated by his professional review panel for the recognition. Having seen the level of expertise Oliver has brought to bear on the entire Irish portfolio of projects throughout this past year, while we share his delight, the team is not surprised to have it confirmed that he is at the top of his game."



Five chartered engineers have been shortlisted for the prestigious Chartered Engineer of the Year Award.The professional title of chartered engineer, considered to be the gold standard of the profession, was established in Ireland more than 50 years ago. Within the Republic of Ireland, Engineers Ireland is the sole authority to award the title, which is granted to professional engineers who, through a rigorous review process, have shown their ability to apply their professional competencies in the workplace.Damien Owens, Director General of Engineers Ireland, commented: "Achieving the registered professional title of chartered engineer is an important goal in any professional engineer's career. Beyond the specific statutory functions reserved for chartered engineers, achieving this registered professional title is a public statement of an engineer's competence to practice as a professional. It is a seal of approval by their peers that they have developed an ability beyond that achieved during their academic years to that of a professional practitioner. It is also a mark of an engineer's commitment to the continuing development of their professional expertise and ethical practice."Ciaran Farrell, Country Director at Natural Power in Ireland, added; ‘We are very proud that Oliver has been shortlisted as a finalist. He is a great example of the level of expertise and passion that Natural Power bring to working with our clients on their exciting projects."About Oliver HearnOliver Hearn has worked in the renewable energy industry and the university sector for 15 years. His current responsibilities include providing electrical engineering, grid advisory, and project management services to clients across various technologies, including wind energy, solar PV, and battery projects.He is an award-winning student, holding a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Technological University Dublin and a Master of Science in Renewable Energy Systems Technology from Loughborough University UK, achieved with distinction.His passion for renewable energy is evident through his accomplishments. Oliver has made appearances on prime-time TV in Ireland, authored articles on wind energy for print media, and delivered lectures to universities, industry bodies, and state agencies. He has also volunteered his time to promote wind energy and engineering in schools. Additionally, he is an active member of several Wind Energy Ireland working groups dedicated to driving positive change in the industry and helping Ireland reach its 2030 renewable energy targets.