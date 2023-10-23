Sungrow's Nationwide Roadshow Concludes with Remarkable Success

Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, is proud to announce the triumphant culmination of its 42-day "Lighting the Way: Resolving South Africa's Load-Shedding" roadshow across South Africa.



The roadshow, encompassing 24 strategic stops, has been met with resounding success. Sungrow's commitment to showcasing innovative home energy solutions was met with enthusiastic support, attracting over 300 installers who actively participated in the exhibitions. During the event, Sungrow spotlighted its residential hybrid inverters and batteries, unveiling a robust and reliable solution designed for diverse housing types, from apartments to houses and estates. The on-site product installation demonstrations offered a firsthand experience of Sungrow's seamless installation process, emphasizing safety and efficiency.This roadshow has not only celebrated the introduction of Sungrow's cutting-edge home energy solution but also underscored the critical role Sungrow intends to play in South Africa's evolving energy landscape. As the nation grapples with the challenges of load shedding, Sungrow is committed to delivering cleaner and more dependable power to South African families.The overwhelming response from installers and attendees has been a testament to the roadshow's success. Installers have expressed their admiration for the simplicity and efficiency of Sungrow's installation process, endorsing it as a superior choice for their companies.With a renewed sense of purpose, Sungrow continues to be at the forefront of the energy revolution, illuminating the path towards a brighter and more sustainable energy future for South Africa.For more information, please contact: https://sa.sungrowpower.com