Acculon Energy Adds US Manufacturing To Accelerate Energy Storage Solutions for North America

Acculon Energy, an Ohio-based industry leader offering innovative energy storage solutions in the electrification space, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities. In a strategic move to bolster production capacity, Acculon has acquired two new state-of-the-art manufacturing lines designed and built in conjunction with PIA Automation, one of the world's leading automation specialists in battery manufacturing. The lines have a combined capacity of 2GWh for Acculon's scalable battery module architecture. This battery module architecture is designed to meet the rigorous UL safety certification requirements for both mobility and stationary energy storage applications. The acquisition also expedites the company's timeline for fulfilling its dedication to on-shoring safe and reliable module and pack production.



With the addition of these manufacturing lines, Acculon's 2GWh capacity is poised to address the burgeoning demand for energy storage solutions in North America with products made in the US, driven by the incentives in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act."Our investment in expanding capacity in North America provides our OEM customers continuity from product development through manufactured product. The electrification race is on and we're excited to be setting a leader's pace for innovation adoption and quality, and most importantly, safety."Acculon's approach highlights the synergy between design architecture and manufacturing, ensuring alignment at every stage of the product development process. The company's design and manufacturing systems support a wide range of battery chemistries, different cell sizes, and various module sizes for both high and low-voltage systems. The company's innovative architecture not only accelerates Acculon's customers' time-to-market but delivers products of superior safety and quality, tailoring modules and packs to meet unique, application-specific requirements.Acculon takes great pride in providing safe, reliable, and high-performance energy storage solutions and is equally proud to partner with Pia Automation. Pia has been at the helm of some of the most successful high-volume battery module manufacturing programs across industries, providing innovative and cost-efficient production solutions.Looking ahead, Acculon is planning pilot production in the spring of 2024 with full production capacity available in the fall of 2024. "We are committed to seeing our innovation not just designed at our facilities, but made here as well," said President Andrew Thomas. He goes on to state: "Our investment in expanding capacity in North America provides our OEM customers continuity from product development through manufactured product. The electrification race is on and we're excited to be setting a leader's pace for innovation adoption and quality, and most importantly, safety."Acculon is excited about the potential that this acquisition brings to the company, the future of electrification, and the energy storage industry. As demand continues to rise, Acculon's safe, flexible battery module architecture will play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of diverse applications while upholding the highest safety and performance standards.About Acculon: Acculon Energy is a battery system developer and manufacturer. Built on decades of energy storage experience, insights, and technology, the Columbus, OH-based company provides an innovative end-to-end approach for accelerating market entry while minimizing risk during the commercialization process. From cell selection and pack design through prototyping and production, the firm combines its expertise in energy storage, AI, and IoT to drive the transition to next-generation lithium-ion solutions, from start to scale. Please visit our website and our LinkedIn page.