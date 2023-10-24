CovertSwarm Revolutionizes Cybersecurity with Launch of Free Offensive Operations Center for Global Energy Sector

OCTOBER 2023 — CovertSwarm, the leading global ethical hacker, red team, and cybersecurity solution provider, has announced the groundbreaking launch of its Offensive Operations Center (OOC) to the global energy and utilities sector, disrupting the conventional Attack Surface Management (ASM) market.



More Headlines Articles

The OOC has been built to empower organizations to proactively combat cyber threats and as a response to the industry's significant rise in cyber attacks.In 2022, the energy sector was recognized as the fourth most attacked industry and accounted for more than 10% of all cyberattacks worldwide. The global industry faced an average data breach cost of USD 4.72 million, with over 1,100 breaches weekly, nearly double the 2020 figures.Anders Reeves, CovertSwarm's CEO, said: "The energy sector is in a critical position right now and its importance - globally - means it has got a target on its back. While the numbers behind the increase in cyber attacks on the industry are staggering, they're not surprising. And it will only grow in the future."So, understanding what assets your business has, and so needs to protect, is fundamental to executing a coherent security strategy."The Offensive Operations Center enables users to gain real-time attack surface insights, targeted vulnerability detection, and a seamless interface to submit changes or suspected issues to our ethical hackers for exploration. No other platform offers this joined-up, quality service and hybrid approach to offensive cybersecurity mapping and testing."More about the Offensive Operations Center (OOC)The OOC is a centralized SaaS portal that seamlessly manages every aspect of an organization's offensive security program. It is a unified all-in-one toolset that offers free and premium-level insights into the ever-evolving attack surfaces.CovertSwarm, which also recently announced it had received funding from Beech Tree Private Equity, launched the industry-unique cyber product to challenge costly 'point' solutions by providing immediate value to companies, enabling them to gain a comprehensive understanding of their external attack surface in real-time, without incurring any costs.This innovative approach bridges the gap between Attack Surface Management products, SaaS-identified vulnerabilities, and risk validation via CovertSwarm's in-house red team. Through a simple 'one-click' submission, organizations can request ethical hacker testing and targeted red team attacks, enhancing security measures and simplifying the cyber risk lifecycle.Built upon CovertSwarm's proven subscription-based client platform, the OOC manages penetration testing, red teaming, and offensive security delivery output. It grants control over target assets for CovertSwarm's ethical hackers and offers future-facing CovertSwarm 'Attack Plans,' covering digital, social, and physical security testing specialisms.CovertSwarm's disruptive cyber solutions have gained momentum globally, serving prominent brands, millions of web services, and safeguarding software delivery to over 20,000 education facilities. Addressing the limitations of outdated penetration testing and red teaming approaches, CovertSwarm's Offensive Operations Center caters to organizations evolving rapidly, releasing software, policy, and infrastructure changes.CovertSwarm's Offensive Operations Center serves as a comprehensive offensive security solution, enabling energy and utility organisations to enhance their security measures effectively. The platform is available for immediate registration and use and you can find out more about CovertSwarm's Offensive Operations Center by clicking here. https://subscribe.covertswarm.com/#/subscribe/select-plan