EagleView Introduces SolarReady™, a Cutting-Edge Prospecting and Sales Acceleration Solution for Solar Installers

As the demand for residential solar energy solutions continues to rise, one of the most pressing challenges facing homeowners, solar providers, and industry professionals is the suitability of solar installations for specific properties. EagleView's SolarReady™ addresses this challenge by offering a powerful API-driven capability that quickly quantifies solar potential."At EagleView, we're dedicated to driving innovation that transforms industries. With SolarReady™, we're providing a game-changing solution that accelerates the adoption of solar energy by simplifying and expediting the assessment process," said Peter Cleveland, VP of EagleView's Solar business. "Now a solar company could arm their canvassers with specific data to talk to homeowners at scale. It's a powerful marketing tool."The opportunities go far beyond marketing. Key features of SolarReady™ include its:API-Driven Efficiency: SolarReady™ harnesses the power of APIs to swiftly generate solar potential data for any given property. This not only saves valuable time but also enables users to make prompt decisions.Accurate Solar Potential: Through advanced data analytics and imagery, SolarReady™ provides accurate insights into a property's solar potential. This data is crucial for determining the feasibility of solar installations.Lead Qualification Advantage: Solar companies can now seamlessly filter potential leads based on their solar potential, ensuring resources are allocated efficiently and effectively, empowering sales with address-specific data.Instant Proposal Generation: With SolarReady™ data at their fingertips, professionals can create near-instant proposals, delivering a superior customer experience.SolarReady™ has comprehensive data to support the solar prospecting and sales acceleration journey. As a homeowner moves through prospect, lead, and sale stages of the solar install lifecycle, additional data can be unlocked including quotes, solar potential visualizations, and potential system modifications. The ability to unlock data on the sales journey enables contractors to reduce their upfront costs and only purchase data for homeowners that continue to progress through the installation lifecycle. For a full explanation of data available at each stage of the journey, please click the SolarReady™ page here."We know our customers win more business when they have better data," shared Tripp Cox, EagleView's CTO. "SolarReady™ leverages our industry-leading property data and analytics expertise to deliver a valuable prospecting and business development solution for solar contractors. SolarReady™ is our way of ensuring that solar contractors stay competitive and win more deals.For more information about SolarReady™ and how it can revolutionize your approach to solar energy assessments, visit EagleView's SolarReady™ page here.About EagleViewEagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform how our customers work. EagleView has the most significant geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the North American population. EagleView's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries. For more information, visit www.eagleview.com.