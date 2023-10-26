Perceptual Robotics soars to new heights with hundreds of wind turbines inspected in Scotland and increased community involvement





A significant number of the inspected turbines have been safeguarded from critical damage failure thanks to Perceptual Robotics' solution that blends autonomous drones and AI. Meanwhile, the damage to the remaining turbines was assessed and integrated into optimised repair campaigns, and systematic status monitoring put in place. The achievement has provided the company with invaluable experience in diverse locations and varying weather conditions throughout Scotland, enhancing Perceptual Robotics' ability to adapt its technology to hazardous situations.Perceptual Robotics' Dhalion system is designed to undertake autonomous in-depth turbine inspections, collecting high-quality data from turbines in less than 20 minutes, and quickly analyse the data collected with state-of-the-art AI data processing.Kostas Karachalios, CEO of Perceptual Robotics, said: "Scotland holds a pivotal place for us, being home to an extensive number of onshore wind farms and operators. The constantly changing weather conditions provide us with shifting challenges, keeping us alert and offering excellent opportunities to showcase the robustness of Dhalion."Despite the distance from our Bristol headquarters, we always feel at home in Scotland. We look forward to continuing to grow our work here and help our Scottish clients keep their wind turbines in optimal condition, enabling them to promptly identify and address any damages and reduce operational costs."Perceptual Robotics' presence in Scotland extends well beyond wind farm inspections. Some of the firm's most valued clients, headquartered in Scotland, have been leveraging Dhalion's capabilities not only inside Scotland but beyond national borders, reaching as far as the Faroe Islands and beyond.The company's success is facilitated by its dedicated team, which includes business development manager, Derek Rutherford, who is based in Scotland. Additionally, the company takes pride in its commitment to supporting the Scottish community and has recently sponsored the youth football team Milton 2010 White in Bannockburn for the first time this season.The future is promising for Perceptual Robotics in Scotland, following its recent successful trial at the Levenmouth Demonstrator Turbine, managed by ORE Catapult. Located just meters from the shoreline, the Levenmouth Demonstrator Turbine stands as a key asset in Scotland's wind energy landscape, offering an ideal environment for companies like Perceptual Robotics to refine and test its inspection services for offshore wind. It also facilitated a faster and more streamlined testing process, while maintaining cost-effectiveness and controlled conditions.Perceptual Robotics tested various features under different conditions such as landing checks, modifying path planning and adapting to changes as the boat moved during inspection.It continues to explore when the offshore service offering will be launched commercially to clients.