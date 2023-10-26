Salka Energy Saves Wind Farm to Meet Clean Energy Needs

Clean power developer Salka LLC through its subsidiary Salka Cabazon HoldCo LLC (Salka Energy) acquired an operating wind farm in the San Gorgonio Pass near Palm Springs, California. With this acquisition, the wind farm will continue to operate and generate energy while the company works to refurbish the facility. With a capacity of 39 MW, the wind farm is expected to power more than 11,000 homes and remove 48,749,400 tons of CO2. This acquisition expands Salka Energy's presence in California and continues the ongoing growth of the company.



Salka Energy's approach to renewable energy projects is to take on projects facing complex development or operational challenges in an efficient and cost-effective manner using its depth of experience and expertise. Instead of wasting valuable clean energy opportunities, Salka's involvement provides these complex projects with a significantly better chance of achieving success."We are dedicated to preserving or enhancing projects that will meet the clean energy needs of California's homes and businesses. This purchase is just one example of how Salka Energy reinvests in existing operational facilities by refurbishment and eventually attempting to repower such facilities," says CEO Jiddu Tapia.The newly acquired wind farm has been operating since 1999; the facility's age put it at risk of being decommissioned. Salka's acquisition will bring it new life.About Salka EnergySalka Energy, headquartered in San Diego, California, aims to deliver innovative solutions to some of the most challenging development and financing problems that renewable energy projects face today. Its management team has developed and constructed nearly 1GW of wind power and created over 1,000 jobs in construction, maintenance, and operations. These projects are offsetting approximately 72,000,000 metric tons of CO2 while powering over 250,000 homes for the life of the projects. Salka Energy leverages a combined 80 years of wind development experience, including financing, constructing, maintaining and operating services that produce clean energy sources, reduce the nation's carbon footprint, and generate renewable energy for the electricity grid. Visit SalkaEnergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn.