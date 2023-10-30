ABB advanced power technology to play key role in green hydrogen pilot project

ABB is supplying critical power technology to the HyPilot project, the in-field demonstration of Norwegian company Hystar's one-megawatt (MW) containerized PEM electrolysers, to qualify Hystar's technology under realistic field conditions. The project will be delivered in Q4 of 2023 at the Gassco-operated Kårstø Gas Processing Plant in Rogaland, Norway. ABB joins Nordic industry leaders Equinor, Yara, and Gassco in participating in the highly anticipated field project.



ABB's low-harmonic insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) rectifiers and DC-DC converters will regulate the supply of electricity to the electrolyser. ABB will also provide local support and expertise on the ground in Norway throughout the project's duration.Operators will gather data during the 10,000-hour trial to demonstrate that green hydrogen can be produced cost-effectively and reliably by utilizing renewable energy sources, such as wind power which is dependent upon overcoming the intermittent nature of renewable energy. The results from the HyPilot project will demonstrate how Hystar's electrolysers can be utilized to reduce the production cost of green hydrogen on an industrial scale, providing performance data from various operating regimes to verify long-term commercial operation.Chris Poynter, Division President, ABB System Drives, says: "The electrolyser power system minimizes the network's harmonic content and footprint while maximizing efficiency and power factor. This helps drive down the levelized cost of green hydrogen production, which is a key factor to accelerate its adoption. At ABB we stand for productivity in a low-carbon world so we are proud to work closely with Hystar and other stakeholders to help build the new hydrogen ecosystem with our domain expertise and technology."Fredrik Mowill, CEO of Hystar, says: "HyPilot represents an important milestone for the green hydrogen industry, as it unites leading industry players behind Hystar's patented, ultra-efficient electrolysers. ABB's important contribution will enable us to rigorously test under a range of conditions, facilitating the widespread adoption of large-scale green hydrogen production."ABB Motion keeps the world turning - while saving energy every day. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to enable the low-carbon future for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services our customers and partners achieve better performance, safety and reliability. We offer a combination of domain expertise and technology to deliver the optimum drive and motor solution for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Through our global presence we are always close to serve our customers. Building on more than 140 years of cumulative experience in electric powertrains, we learn and improve every day. go.abb/motionHystar makes highly efficient PEM electrolysers for the large-scale production of green hydrogen, aiming to be a global leader in the electrolyser market within this decade. Hystar's patented technology has a key role to play in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors and Hystar is scaling quickly to meet demand. As a spin-off from SINTEF, one of Europe's leading research organisations, Hystar has more than 15 years history of research into PEM technology. For more information please visit: https://hystar.com