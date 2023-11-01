Kseng Solar Exhibits All-scenario Solar Racking Solutions at The Solar Show KSA 2023

October 30-31, The Solar Show KSA, the Region's most important renewable event, was held successfully attracting 200+ exhibitors and 5,000+ attendees across the industry. During the expo, Kseng Solar presented its time-tested solar racking solutions, covering residential, C&I, and large-scale application scenarios, which was widely applauded by visitors and industry insiders.



Presented Products- KST Solar Tracker- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System, Ballast Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting System- Easy Solar Kit/Bracket SeriesAccording to MESIA, Saudi Arabia has ambitious plans to expand its renewable energy capacity by adding 10 GW by 2027, with solar energy taking the lead. The goal is to install 27.5 GW of solar capacity by 2030. In response to the increasing demand for solar energy, Kseng Solar is devoted to contributing to a sustainable future for the local people by bringing the most advanced solar racking solutions to the expo.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more innovative and powerful solar racking solutions, taking an active part in shaping a greener future in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.