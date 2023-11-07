Energy Vault, Wellhead and W Power Begin Commercial Operations of Stanton Battery Energy Storage System

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) ("Energy Vault" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions, along with Wellhead Electric Company, Inc. ("Wellhead") and W Power, LLC, ("W Power"), a woman-owned business enterprise that develops and owns power generation facilities in California, today announced that the Stanton Battery Energy Storage System (SBES) is fully operational.



The 68.8 MW/275.2 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Stanton, California, one of the largest energy storage systems in Southern California, has commenced full-scale operations. The Stanton system is providing clean power and improved grid resiliency in Southern California Edison Southwest LA region by directly supporting and providing power for a high-demand load center. The BESS is located nearby the 98 MW SERC Hybrid Gas Turbine Project in Stanton, California, and in addition to increasing the resiliency of the local electrical grid, the BESS reduces the overall carbon intensity of the local grid.Despite being located on a site with limited flexibility, construction of the BESS was completed in under five months, saw zero workplace injuries, and achieved maximum power output in record time. Testing conducted in July 2023 during a record-breaking heatwave met or exceeded expectations and technical performance commitments. The BESS is now being operated at full capacity and with continued high performance by Wellhead, one of the most experienced developers and operators of innovative energy generation and storage facilities in California.Wellhead and W Power served as the developers for the project, and Energy Vault served as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor and system integrator, which was built with the Energy Vault's proprietary X-Vault integration platform and Vault-OS Energy Management System to control, manage and optimize the BESS operations."The Energy Vault team designed and deployed the optimal energy storage solution for our Stanton site," said Hal Dittmer, Chief Executive Officer, Wellhead. "Only a few days after mechanical completion the system delivered full power to the grid validating the quality of the design and execution. Energy Vault did an excellent job of providing a solution that met both the challenging energy density requirements and the equipment delivery time frames to enable the project to go forward. We are a satisfied customer, and we appreciate Energy Vault's expertise, creative thinking and collaborative partnership in bringing this project to fruition.""The completion of the Stanton Battery Energy Storage System under such a compressed timeline and challenging site conditions, establishes a new benchmark in the energy storage industry since the 2016 Aliso Canyon emergency. The highly collaborative approach with Wellhead and W Power has exploited the full potential of our X-Vault integration platform and made possible to deliver on time and on budget a sophisticated HW/SW energy storage system that maximizes energy density and performances," said Robert Piconi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Energy Vault. "I would like to thank Hal Dittmer and the Wellhead and W Power teams, who have been excellent partners throughout the process, beginning with the system concept and design through construction, completion and commencement of full-scale commercial operations. Special thanks to the team at Energy Vault that overcame many challenges and worked collaboratively with Wellhead to deliver something that has already made an impact to the local community and to our carbon neutrality goals as a nation., We are proud to turn the system over to Wellhead to provide clean energy and grid resiliency for the community for many years to come."To request an invite to the December 6th ribbon cutting ceremony, please contact: media@energyvault.comAbout Energy VaultEnergy Vault® develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions designed to transform the world's approach to sustainable energy storage. The Company's comprehensive offerings include proprietary gravity-based storage, battery storage, and green hydrogen energy storage technologies. Each storage solution is supported by the Company's hardware technology-agnostic energy management system software and integration platform. Unique to the industry, Energy Vault's innovative technology portfolio delivers customized short-and-long-duration energy storage solutions to help utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users significantly reduce levelized energy costs while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial reuse, Energy Vault's EVx™ gravity-based energy storage technology is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the global clean energy transition for its customers. Please visit www.energyvault.com for more information.About WellheadWellhead, the oldest California based independent power producer, is a privately held developer, constructor and operator of innovative energy generation and energy storage facilities. Since 1982 Wellhead has developed and operated in excess of 500MW of power generation facilities in California and afield. Wellhead is an expert in natural gas generation, solar and storage. In 2016, Wellhead designed and brought to market their award-winning Hybrid Electric Gas Turbine (EGT®) solution.About W PowerW Power is a California certified woman-and-minority owned business enterprise ("WMBE") focused on doing business in California's energy industry. We have been in business since 2011 and completed our first project in Delano, California in early 2013 and the SERC Hybrid project in Stanton, California in 2020. The Delano, SERC Hybrid and SBES facilities are the largest woman-owned energy projects in California.