Indiana School District Deploys Portfolio of Energy Storage Systems with Veregy & Energy Toolbase

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The MSD Wayne Township school district and Veregy have deployed a portfolio of energy storage systems across six elementary schools utilizing Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software and BYD's state-of-the-art battery technology. Energy Toolbase procured an all-in-one energy storage system totaling 720kW/1,548kWh in energy storage capacity with BYD's CHESS units, enabling the energy storage system to accurately target peak demand charges using Acumen EMS. The Energy Toolbase and BYD partnership allows developers to take a modular approach to smaller C&I projects by stacking the CHESS 120kW/258kWh units to fit the project needs.



The systems are included in an extensive portfolio of nine schools, all designed and installed by Veregy. Veregy has implemented over twenty energy conservation measures (ECMs), including solar canopies at six locations, battery storage at nine sites, live energy monitoring, HVAC upgrades, and LED lighting. The energy savings project is estimated to save the district $58 million over the next 25 years."We are honored to be assisting in helping put more money back into the classrooms and student experience within the school district," said Kevin Mulvey, Vice President of Operations at Energy Toolbase. "We are confident that our Acumen EMS offering can accomplish the savings expected at each school."Veregy's new energy plan tactically sets the school district up to bank on their efforts and allows more savings over time, freeing up necessary financing and enabling district funds to funnel directly back into the classrooms. The MSD Wayne school district is estimated to save over 12 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually. Veregy will be crucial in assisting the district to reach five facilities with net-zero emissions.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.About VeregyVeregy's clients have access to an award-winning engineering and energy services portfolio to address their rapidly growing energy efficiency and long-term master-planning needs. These span eco-friendly infrastructure upgrades; day-to-day facility monitoring, and comprehensive solutions in mechanical, plumbing, lighting, solar, battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, geothermal, and customized building automation/energy management systems. Veregy is also NAESCO Accredited and on the Department of Energy's qualified list of ESCOs. To learn more about Veregy, please visit www.veregy.com or contact 602.452.8746.