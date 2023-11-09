U.S. Department of Energy Announces $10 Million to Support Next Generation of Energy Innovators

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced up to $10 million in funding for a new program to support early-career innovators seeking to convert disruptive and unconventional ideas into impactful new technologies across the full spectrum of energy applications. In addition to funding research efforts, the Inspiring Generations of New Innovators to Impact Technologies in Energy 2024 (IGNIITE 2024) program—led by the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E)—will include dedicated events, meetings, and mentorship activities. This new program reinforces the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America agenda to enhance our nation's competitiveness through research and development, promote American-led discovery and innovation, and advance U.S. leadership in the clean energy technologies of the future.



"I was once a young engineer, and at ARPA-E we want to support early-career researchers, entrepreneurs, and engineers to develop outside the box energy solutions and tackle the challenges they are passionate about," said ARPA-E Director Evelyn N. Wang. "With IGNIITE 2024, I am optimistic that together, we can support a new generation of energy innovators and create a clean, sustainable energy future."Early-career scientists and engineers are often the source of disruptive innovations in research and technology. IGNIITE 2024 aims to encourage and empower these innovators to become independent researchers and unleash their creativity to develop disruptive energy technologies that address the urgent energy-related challenges our country is facing.Applicants may propose any energy technology R&D project that addresses one or more of ARPA-E's goals. Applicants must also explain how the proposed concept represents a transformative approach to more efficiently, economically, and sustainably generate, transport, or utilize energy.Awardees will be required to participate in the ARPA-E IGNIITE Summer Program. The Summer Program will consist of two-week summer sessions held in Washington, D.C with the following activities:• IGNIITE annual review meeting at ARPA-E headquarters;• Training at ARPA-E (e.g., proposal writing, project management, public speaking, pitching, technology transfer and outreach);• Engagement with public and private stakeholders (e.g., federal funding agencies, private sector investors); and• Interaction with ARPA-E Program Directors, Technology-to-Market Advisors, and Fellows, as well as with other IGNIITE awardees.You can access more information on ARPA-E eXCHANGE.