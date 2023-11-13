Daburn AC-DC Power Supplies Satisfy OVC III Standards for EV Charger Installations

The Polytron Division of Daburn Electronics introduces its PFEV Series of AC-DC power modules for electric vehicle (EV) charger installations. The series comes in versions delivering 20 to 150 watts of power — the most comprehensive choice of wattages available — and meets the latest overvoltage category (OVC) III requirements for safety.

OVC III covers fixed installation equipment, such as EV chargers, that are hardwired to the AC mains supply where components may be susceptible to input voltage line transients caused by lightning or other sources of load instability.PFEV AC-DC power modules accept a wide 90-305V AC universal input range and offer a wide range of outputs. No-load power consumption is <0.1W. The units comply with EMC standards without external components or filters and — thanks to their built-in coreless transformer and compact, low on-resistance MOSFET — boast an exceptionally high power density and up to 90 percent efficiency.Additional PFEV Series features include:-Isolation Class II-I/O isolation: 4,300V AC-5,000-meter altitude-Operating ambient temperature range of -40 to +85°C for outdoor use and weather resistance-Meets UL/IEC/EN 62368-1, IEC/EN 61558-1, IEC/EN 61558-2-16 and IEC/EN 60335-1 safety standardsThe PFEV AC-DC power module series comes in compact sizes from 2.07 x 1.08 x 0.93 inches (52.58 x 27.43 x 23.62 millimeters) for the 20-watt version to 3.5 x 2.5 x 1.06 inches (88.9 x 63.5 x 26.92 millimeters) for the 150-watt version.For more information about PFEV AC-DC power modules, visit www.daburn.comAbout DaburnDaburn Electronics & Cable has been providing a broad range of electronic hardware and wire and cable products for 51 years. A division of Daburn, Polytron Devices has been a leading designer and supplier of standard and customizable DC-DC converters, switching power supplies and linear power modules for 45 years.