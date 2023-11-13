DEPCOM Power Partners with Tucson Electric Power to Build One of Arizona’s Largest Energy Storage Projects

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — DEPCOM Power (DEPCOM), an integrated provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the utility-scale solar and energy storage industries, announces it has been selected by Tucson Electric Power (TEP) to design, build, and maintain the utility's largest battery energy storage system (BESS). At 200 megawatts of capacity, the Roadrunner Reserve system will store 800 megawatt hours of energy. DEPCOM will execute the full system design, procurement, installation, and long-term maintenance for the system, which is scheduled to begin operation in the summer of 2025.



"We are extremely pleased that TEP chose to entrust us with this milestone project," says DEPCOM CEO Johnnie Taul. "TEP's exacting specifications include two decades of system reliability, and DEPCOM's ability to combine EPC with a long-term services agreement and dedicated O&M capability provides that peace of mind for our partners."The Roadrunner Reserve project will use an integrated energy storage solution manufactured by Canadian Solar's, e-STORAGE Group. These high-performance, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries branded ‘Solbank', comply with UL testing certifications and National Fire Protection Association safety standards, allowing TEP to optimize its energy dispatch and utilization, ensuring reliability and maximizing total value to its customers."Battery energy storage systems that offer safe and reliable operation are key to Tucson Electric Power's expansion of renewable energy resources. We're pleased to be working with DEPCOM Power and Canadian Solar's, e-STORAGE on the development of our Roadrunner Reserve storage system," said Eric Bronner, Senior Director of System Integration and Operations."We are excited to be awarded the supply and integration contract for the energy storage equipment, supporting Tucson Electric and DEPCOM Power with implementing this landmark, 1 GWh DC energy storage solution," said Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE. "The Roadrunner Reserve Project will contribute to the great state of Arizona's adoption of renewable energy by providing flexible power dispatch and grid stability aiding the state in meeting surging electricity demand and energy reliability goals."DEPCOM has completed the project's design and the project now is moving through procurement and toward construction. As part of Koch Engineered Solutions, DEPCOM's track record as a nationwide leader in renewable energy construction includes 7 GWs of PV and BESS capacity deployed and under construction.Roadrunner Reserve supports goals outlined in TEP's 2020 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to reduce carbon emissions 80 percent by 2035. It also supports TEP's 2023 IRP, which calls for adding 2,240 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar generation and 1,330 MW of energy storage by 2038. TEP plans to maximize use of low-cost solar energy, charging the system during the day and delivering stored energy to meet on-peak demand. Roadrunner Reserve is expected to generate savings and ensure reliability for TEP and its customers, providing enough energy to serve up to 42,000 homes for up to four hours when deploying at full capacity.About DEPCOM PowerDEPCOM Power, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is a leading energy solutions partner for the utility solar and broader energy industries, providing Project Development Support, Engineering, Procurement & Construction, Energy Storage, Repowering and Operations & Maintenance services. DEPCOM Power leverages a highly experienced power team, top-tier technology and equipment, and cost-effective solution delivery methods to provide optimum levels of agility, price, reliability, and quality. For more information about DEPCOM Power, please visit depcompower.com