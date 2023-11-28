Strata Clean Energy Secures a $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility to Support Expansion of Vertically Integrated Clean Energy Platform

Durham, N.C. — Strata Clean Energy ("Strata" or the "Company") announced the closing of a $300 million new revolving loan and letter of credit facility to expand Strata's operational fleet and accelerate the commercialization of its diversified 17+ GW development pipeline.



More Headlines Articles

Nomura Securities International, Inc. ("Nomura") led the financing, acting as Sole Coordinating Lead Arranger, Bookrunner, and Nomura Corporate Funding Americas, LLC as Administrative Agent, with First Citizens Bank and ING Capital as Joint Lead Arrangers alongside five other participant banks. Notably, this loan adheres to a Green Financing Framework in accordance with the 2023 Loan Syndications and Trading Association ("LSTA") Green Loan Principles, demonstrating Strata's steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility. Nomura and ING Capital acted as Green Structuring Agents.The proceeds of the loan will support the development, construction, and operation of Strata's upcoming renewable energy, energy storage, and Power to X projects. This facility also provides working capital for Strata's growing EPC and O&M divisions, both of which have played a pivotal role in the Company's 15-year history of high-quality execution for its own Independent Power Producer (IPP) and third-party customers."This facility strengthens Strata's liquidity position and enables us to drive forward with groundbreaking and economically viable renewable initiatives in markets nationwide," said Alice Heathcote, CFO of Strata Clean Energy. "The support of our financial partners is instrumental in propelling us forward as a leading fully-integrated cleantech platform, offering a comprehensive one-stop solution for development through construction, with an unwavering commitment to quality.""Nomura is pleased to leverage its global intellectual and financial capital in providing a tailored financing solution and liquidity to Strata as it expands its operational fleet and accelerates the commercialization of its development pipeline," said Vinod Mukani, Global Head of Nomura's Infrastructure & Power Business . "As a leader in the utility scale projects with clear clean energy goals, Strata is an ideal client for Nomura, and we are excited to continue to support their growth efforts.""We are pleased to develop creative solutions for our clients, particularly those like Strata who have an experienced and talented team. We are proud to be supporting Strata on this breakthrough transaction by delivering unique financing solutions, and we look forward to continuing to support the Strata team's continued growth in the clean energy sector," added Alain Halimi, Managing Director, Nomura.Nixon Peabody and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as Borrower's and Lenders' counsel respectively.About Strata Clean EnergyStrata Clean Energy, LLC, and its affiliates (collectively Strata) accelerates the clean energy transition by providing pioneering projects with industry-leading quality. Strata is a vertically integrated Solar, Storage and Power-to-X project development, EPC and O&M company. With a focus on the utility market, and over 270 solar and storage projects completed, the company has been instrumental in the development and construction of 3,000 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 3,200 megawatt hours (MWh) of utility-scale energy storage. Strata's current development pipeline has 8,400 MW of solar capacity, and 31,800 MWh of storage. Learn more about our company by visiting our website at http://www.stratacleanenergy.com.###Media ContactsWendy PrabhuMercom Communicationstel: (+1) 512.215.4452strata@mercomcapital.com