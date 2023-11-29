EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. Under the motto "Empowering Grids and Prosumers", it provides a platform for stakeholders in the renewable energy system to meet and discuss the latest trends and developments. EM-Power Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024, at Messe München.

The rapid expansion of renewable energies and energy storage solutions as well as the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and heat pumps have a considerable impact on transmission and distribution grids. We need smart, flexible and responsive grids and markets, which even integrate consumers, to meet the requirements of a decentralized, climate-neutral energy supply. For this reason, EM-Power Europe focuses on the latest trends and developments in modernizing and digitalizing the power grid and turning it into a flexible smart grid, integrating prosumers, e-mobility and power-to-heat concepts into a holistic, renewable energy system.EM-Power Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024, as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München. Whether electricity, heat and transport - the following three exhibitions dedicated to renewable 24/7 energy supply will take place alongside EM-Power Europe:• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• ees Europe - The continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobilityEM-Power Europe will be accompanied by the EM-Power Europe Conference that presents the perfect opportunity to discuss the energy system of the future with international experts. This includes topics such as the smart integration of decentralized renewable energy systems, grid management, digitalization and integration of flexibility, which, among other things, depends on the participation of end users. To cover all aspects of a future-oriented energy world, the EM-Power Europe Conference is accompanied by three other specialist conferences.EM-Power Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).