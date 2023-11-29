Power2Drive Europe is the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. Under the motto "Charging the future of mobility", it is the ideal industry meeting point for players from the world of sustainable mobility. The focus is on charging infrastructure, electromobility, mobility services and sector coupling. Power2Drive Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024 as part of The smarter E Europe at Messe München.

The exhibition focuses on the latest technologies, solutions and business models for a sustainable mobility world. Highlights include innovative charging solutions such as bidirectional charging technologies (vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-home), a combination of solar energy and electromobility, and battery electric vehicles. Particular emphasis is placed on the combination of e-vehicles, smart charging infrastructure and renewable sources of energy.Power2Drive Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024 as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, at Messe München. The smarter E Europe brings together a total of four exhibitions:• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• ees Europe - The continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems• EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobilityThe Power2Drive Europe Conference, where renowned experts discuss electrifying markets, trends and technological developments, will be held at the same time. To cover all aspects of a future-oriented mobility world with renewable energies, it is accompanied by three other specialist conferences.With Power2Drive India in Gandhinaga and Power2Drive South America in São Paulo, Brazil, the global exhibition series is represented on three continents.Power2Drive Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).