Dogger Bank D advances green hydrogen concept and engineering, and optimisation studies

Dogger Bank D, the potential new fourth phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the world's largest offshore wind farm which is currently under construction, has awarded contracts to leading engineering consultants to support the feasibility and optimisation of a large-scale green hydrogen development option on the project.



More Headlines Articles

The Dogger Bank project team is working closely with The Crown Estate to agree the progression of Dogger Bank D. If progressed for delivery, Dogger Bank D would be located in the North Sea around 210 km off the northeast coast of England.Dogger Bank D is being advanced with both power and green hydrogen as potential end products. Subject to the successful outcome of further technical studies, the project could be capable of generating up to around 2GW of renewable power. The green hydrogen facility, if developed, could become one of the UK's largest green hydrogen projects and, subject to supportive Government policy and supply chain alignment, could contribute to the UK Government's electrolytic hydrogen ambitions for 5 GW by 2030.To advance the green hydrogen production potential, the project partners are tapping the expertise of Genesis to deliver a technology agnostic concept and engineering design study. H2GO Power and Fichtner Consulting Engineers have been awarded contracts for value chain optimisation for the potential green hydrogen offtake option.Using AI machine learning and robust modelling, these studies will investigate the multitude of interdependent variables required to optimise a potential green hydrogen production facility, such as offshore wind farm sizing, electrolysis capacity, transport and storage capacity, water availability and offtake optionality.As a first-of-its-kind project for the UK, Dogger Bank D is significantly investing in ensuring the right set-up for a potential green hydrogen production facility to operate efficiently and safely, and the team are working closely with The Crown Estate to agree the progression of the project."The hydrogen opportunity for Dogger Bank D demands leading technical specialists to support and shape this ambitious project. We look forward to working with our appointed engineering consultants and welcome their breadth of knowledge and experience," said Rob Cussons, Project Manager, Dogger Bank D.For more than 30 years, UK-headquartered Genesis has been providing advisory services to the global energy sector and is committed to supporting its clients through the energy transition by providing expert advisory and consultancy services."Dogger Bank Wind farm project is a high profile and large project that encompasses many different stakeholders. We're delighted that feasibility work from Genesis' skilled UK team is to be involved in the efforts of a variety of teams to make this project a reality," said Helen Coleman, Genesis Managing Director.H2GO Power is an award-winning tech start-up that develops and deploys breakthrough software and hardware solutions for hydrogen energy systems. With products designed for a customer base with variable requirements from transportation to heating, power and industrial feedstock applications."We are delighted to join forces with Equinor and SSE Renewables and apply a decade long experience of Hydrogen-specific tech innovation and AI in this first of its kind project. The decarbonisation value projects at this scale brings is instrumental to accelerating the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem and transitioning to a low-carbon economy. We look forward to contributing to the effort in advancing this project through collaboration and cutting-edge technology," said CEO and co-founder Enass Abo-Hamed.Fichtner is an independent engineering consultancy supporting energy projects across the UK, Irish, and global markets, whose purpose is to facilitate the investment and delivery of energy infrastructure projects that positively influence the energy transition."We are extremely pleased to be appointed on the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project. Our Fichtner H2-Optimizer, which has been developed following our work with global electrolytic hydrogen projects, will assist the Dogger Bank D green hydrogen concept by providing answers to questions such as: How should the electrolysers be configured and operated, and what is the optimal hydrogen storage capacity? We look forward to providing answers and supporting the progression of this exciting project," said Mark Shatwell, Principal Engineer & Project Director.About Dogger Bank DDogger Bank D is being developed by a 50 / 50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor, two of the world's leading companies in the development and operation of offshore wind energy. Both companies were involved in the design and planning consent of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the world's largest offshore wind farm.About SSE RenewablesSSE Renewables is a leading developer and operator of renewable energy, headquartered in the UK and Ireland, with a growing presence internationally. Its strategy is to lead the transition to a net zero future through the world-class development, construction and operation of renewable power assets and it is building more offshore wind energy than any other company in the world. SSE Renewables is part of SSE plc, the UK-listed energy infrastructure company which is investing £18bn to 2027, or almost £10m a day on average, to deliver its Net Zero Acceleration Programme to address climate change head on. This includes plans by SSE Renewables to increase its installed renewable energy capacity to more than 9GW by 2027, and over 16GW by 2032. SSE Renewables has a team of over 1,500 renewable energy professionals based across the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Japan and the USA, all committed to delivering the green energy the world needs now and in the future.About Equinor in the UKEquinor is a leading broad energy partner to the UK, whose purpose is to turn natural resources into energy for people and progress for society. Equinor supports the UK economy by investing billions in crucial energy infrastructure, working with over 700 suppliers across the country. Equinor currently powers around 750,000 UK homes through its three operational wind farms; Sheringham Shoal, Dudgeon, and the world's first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland.