Natural Power supports Cessey Solar Farm

Natural Power has assisted the owner during the pre-construction phase including project design review, as well as throughout the construction phase, project management and monitoring and inspections to ensure the quality of work, as well as third-party related services and supporting the take-over of both sites which have now been energised.



More Headlines Articles

Fabien Vacher, Construction & Asset Management Lead at Natural Power France, said: "All along the project phases a fluent communication with Energiter combined with the solid experience of our solar project managers bring this success of a solar plant delivered on time with high-quality standard achieved."Thomas Galopin, Technical Lead at Energiter, said: "Collaboration with Natural Power on Cessey solar plant has once again been efficient during the past months of construction. With experience and good communication, they managed to assist Energiter's team in bringing the project into operation."With solar power being the largest renewable energy sector in the world, Natural Power has built a specialist team of solar energy experts who can look at the potential and development of new solar sites and deliver clients' solar projects. Find out more here: www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/sector/solar