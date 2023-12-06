Largest Hydrogen Competition in the World Returns to RE+ 24

ANAHEIM, California (December 6th, 2023): Today Horizon Educational and RE+ Events announced the return of the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) World Final to RE+, bringing the largest hydrogen competition in the world to over 40,000 clean energy professionals from September 9-12, 2024, in Anaheim, California. Students from four continents and 40 teams will make the journey to take part in an ‘endurance race' which tests which student-built hydrogen-powered car completes the most laps in six hours.



"The Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix is more than just a race at RE+, it's a showcase of young brilliance and innovation that we are excited to be a part of," said Gary Thuro, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, RE+ Events. "Hydrogen is a vital energy sector with exceptional growth, so we are pleased to have Horizon Educational as a partner again for RE+ 24."The H2GP World Final will see the 40 best student-led teams qualify from a program that has recently expanded to over 4,000 students and hundreds of schools. This growth has been made possible by the support of sponsors around the world who see the value of building a future clean energy workforce."The H2GP World Final 2023 at RE+ was a huge success and we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate again", said Max Accordino, Head of Business Development at Horizon Educational. "Our goal is to prepare young people for future careers and degrees in the renewable energy sector and partnering with RE+ is the right step in bridging the gap between education and employment. We congratulate all the participants and winners of the H2GP World Final 2023 and we look forward to continuing our work with RE+ to inspire the next generation of green leaders."RE+ is the largest and fastest growing clean energy trade show in North America, bringing together 40,000+ renewable energy professionals, 1,350+ exhibitors and 8,400+ C-Suite Executives and VPs for four days of networking and educational programs. The event has been a finalist for Trade Show Executive's "Best New Launch" and is ranked #43 in the publication's Gold 100 list.Last year's H2GP World Final saw a VIP visit from Las Vegas Mayor Goodman, who congratulated the students on their achievements and shared her commitment to hydrogen and renewable energy.This year's World Final will also be home to the H2GP Sprint competition, a new innovative program for 10-15 year olds challenging them to create and race their own 1:20-scale hydrogen cars that can integrate perfectly with existing pinewood derby racetracks.Sponsorship opportunities are currently available to support the event. More information can be obtained by contacting H2GP@horizoneducational.com.About Horizon EducationalFounded in 2003, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies began the sale of miniature fuel cells to demonstrate the technology to schools and students around the world, while investing in R&D of more advanced products and industrial applications. In 2013, Horizon Educational Group was formed as an independent division dedicated to the deployment of a complete range of educational solutions. Horizon Educational develops, produces, and distributes hands-on teaching material and didactic equipment as well as online curricula and educational programs. With distributors in over 150 countries, the STEM kits and technical training equipment have an international reputation for quality, educational content, and award-winning design.About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is a global event management organization with a focus on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes U.S. regional events with a focus on trends and policies in specific states or regions, as well as international events that bring together leaders in developing clean energy markets across the world. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance and the Solar Energy Industries Association. Visit re-plus.events for more information.