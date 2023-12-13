Natural Power supports the sale of 93MW pan-European renewable energy portfolio

The sale includes nine wind farms across France, Germany, Sweden, and the UK, with a total capacity of 76 MW; and two solar parks, one in France and one in Italy, with a total capacity of 17 MW.



More Headlines Articles

Karsten Mieth, CEO of Encavis Asset Management, emphasises the importance of such transactions in a modern asset allocation and explains: "The comprehensive investor advice and sales support for this successfully completed transaction prove our active management of managed infrastructure portfolios.In a complex market environment, our services for institutional investors, such as in this international tender, and the professional handling of the interest of numerous institutional investors are decisive strengths in asset management."Natural Power delivered a thorough range of services to support the transaction including reviews of the technology, design and contracts in place, as well as operational performance, planning, environment and land, the financial models, lifetime extension proposals, and operational yield assessments.The project was led by Natural Power's team in France. Axelle Foix, Senior Due Diligence Advisor at Natural Power France, said: "With our extensive knowledge of the European local market and in-house expertise, we're delighted to have assisted Encavis with this transaction. As a provider of high-quality, detailed project analysis and portfolio due diligence assessments, we continue to grow our global knowledge base, often adding value to the project delivery."