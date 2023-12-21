Natural Power appointed for West Durham Wind Farm

The four-year contract will see Natural Power provide site and HV management along with Control Centre support for access control and work management.



Stephen Brignall, Director of Operations and Asset Management at Natural Power said: "The safe, reliable, and compliant operation of our client's assets is absolutely critical, but over and above this, our multidisciplinary teams work tirelessly to improve performance and optimise energy output."We're delighted to be bringing West Durham wind farm back to our portfolio to support the continuing longevity of this site."John Gartland, Manager of Wind Operations for ESB said: "West Durham is a key part of ESB's strategy to achieve net zero 2040. We are delighted to partner with Natural Power again where they will manage West Durham Windfarm on our behalf, we look forward to a fruitful relationship for both parties in the coming years."Back in 2009, Natural Power worked as the owner's engineer on the 12-turbine development throughout the construction phase.West Durham will benefit from being connected to Natural Power's Control Centre which provides services to wind, solar and HV infrastructure projects, remotely managing assets for clients 24/7, 365 days a year to make sure they stay operational and safe. It currently monitors 125 asset management contracts and a further 66 contracts specifically for HV services.West Durham wind farm offsets the emission of more than 65,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and it can generate enough renewable electricity to power around 15,300 households a year.