Emaldo Power Core to Debut at Solar Expo in Warsaw: Delivers Transformative AI Capabilities to Home Energy Management

The Emaldo Power Core stands at the forefront of transforming home energy management. It introduces an unprecedented all-in-one solution that seamlessly integrates a hybrid inverter, secure batteries, and electric vehicle charging capabilities into an AI-powered unit. With a commitment to quality spanning over 15 years, Emaldo takes ownership of the entire product journey, ensuring stringent quality control from conception and development to production and distribution. Operating across strategic locations in Denmark, Sweden, and China, Emaldo's team of devoted engineering experts, specializing in development, hardware, software, and applications, forms a global network that underpins their collective expertise. Emaldo aspires to establish itself as the premier supplier of home energy management solutions. In line with this vision, the company actively seeks partnerships with installers who share Emaldo's commitment to innovation and sustainability, aiming to cultivate relationships beyond mere customer interactions.



Emaldo's unique approach empowers installers by providing not only cutting-edge hardware but also tailored software solutions, coupled with collaborative marketing activities. Emaldo is dedicated to fostering enduring partnerships that contribute to the mutual success of both their installers and their innovative energy management solutions. Emaldo's CEO, Steffen Bjerregaard, expressed the company's vision by saying, "Emaldo was founded with a vision to create a positive impact on our planet. We believe that by offering sustainable energy solutions, we have the power to shape a greener future for all. Our commitment to reducing carbon footprints drives us every day, pushing us to innovate and provide environmentally-friendly products and services. Together, let's embrace the power of clean energy and pave the way for a more sustainable world."Emaldo is excited at the prospect of unveiling the Emaldo Power Core at the Solar Expo in Warsaw. Scheduled from January 16-18, 2024, the expo will provide a platform to showcase the company's revolutionary product, which combines advanced technology with unparalleled efficiency.